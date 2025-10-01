 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk DOOM Eternal FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20199372 Edited 1 October 2025 – 02:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added more killfloors to 1-2 to save having to climb back up in certain spots.

- Fixed performance issues on 1-2 caused by SSIL accidentally being enabled.

- Fixed invisible enemy teleports caused by misconfigured enemy area in 1-2.

- Can no longer sprint while in action startup/endlag, preventing some cheesy strats with certain weapon types.

- Fixed prologue starting you as the wrong character under certain conditions.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2886741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link