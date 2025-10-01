- Added more killfloors to 1-2 to save having to climb back up in certain spots.



- Fixed performance issues on 1-2 caused by SSIL accidentally being enabled.



- Fixed invisible enemy teleports caused by misconfigured enemy area in 1-2.



- Can no longer sprint while in action startup/endlag, preventing some cheesy strats with certain weapon types.



- Fixed prologue starting you as the wrong character under certain conditions.



