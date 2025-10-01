Hello everyone!

Update 0.85.0 is now live, bringing new challenges, dungeon bosses, and quality-of-life improvements.

Note: 📢 indicates changes inspired by community feedback!

Dungeon bosses will now put your strategy to the test: defeating them will grant exclusive rewards and unlock mechanics and stats that will impact your future runs.

You can also view item storage from outside the camp and take advantage of a new interactive guide that makes learning the basic mechanics easier. In addition, statistics and ranking tables by difficulty have been added so you can track your progress and compare yourself with other players.

Important bugs have been fixed and overall gameflow has been improved, including combat rooms, raids, and unit DPS display.

In the coming days, I will be fixing bugs and making small improvements based on your feedback.

Meanwhile, I will be reading your comments and suggestions both in the Kings Origin community forums here on Steam and in the official Discord server (you’re all invited to join!).

That’s all for now. I hope you enjoy the new update!

— Development Team

📋 Notes –

🔹 New

New automatic system for abilities and status effects.

Option to animate texts or display them instantly. (Thanks @artmato)

Additional information and ability to cancel room installation. (Thanks @carlosbili)

View item storage from outside the camp.

New Achilles Arc — 2 units / 2 rooms / 1 event.

Statistics section with ranking by difficulty. (Thanks @endro79)

Discord integration to show active status in the app.

Interactive guide explaining basic mechanics. (Thanks @pincho3202)

Leaderboard table by difficulty levels.

New dungeon bosses implemented.

🔹 Fixes

Fixed cropped UI on dual monitors. (Thanks @Jaedin)

Used items now consume correctly.

Raid rewards fixed and victory UI/UX improved.

Combat rooms now accommodate the maximum number of enemies. (Thanks @kao_ri_san)

Unit DPS displayed only when the option is enabled. (Thanks @systemid0x00)

Minor fixes on the Discord server.

Memory error when using Isabel fixed.

Improved performance in the victory panel.

🔹 Improvements

Abilities can only be selected/unlocked if the required maximum mana is available. (Thanks @kao_ri_san)

Power balance in mixed waves.

Improved tips/tutorial display.

🔹 Removed

Old video-based tutorial system removed.

Roadmap