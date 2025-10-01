V1.2.8
1.Fixed an issue where certain effects of [Soaring Bamboo] and [Panda] did not work properly in the English environment.
2.Fixed an issue where obtaining [xx Template] did not unlock the illustration entry.
3.Lowered the minimum value of the “Maximum Number of Products on the Field” setting to 1. If you encounter stuttering with the Strong Growth archetype, lowering this setting can now help resolve it.
4.Fixed an issue where [Black Rabbit Triplets] did not properly merge into [Midnight Rabbit] in some cases.
5.Updated some localization texts.
