1 October 2025 Build 20199304 Edited 1 October 2025 – 03:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
- Adjustments to the charge lines in the lobby to better represent how they work in game, including adding their matching spotlights that show progress, and having them able to be completed in the lobby.
- Added optional playtest feedback QR code that shows up while confirming quitting the game.

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issue where settings menu would be stuck open if a player was defeated while using it.
- Made billboards on the center chandelier display the charge banner properly, in a non-reversed fashion.

