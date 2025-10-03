 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20199189 Edited 3 October 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The following issue has been addressed in this update:

Revised portions of the English translation in the Ministry of Health route.

Additional English translation fixes for other routes are currently in progress. Please look forward to future updates.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3216501
