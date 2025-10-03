The following issue has been addressed in this update:
Revised portions of the English translation in the Ministry of Health route.
Additional English translation fixes for other routes are currently in progress. Please look forward to future updates.
Patch 1.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update