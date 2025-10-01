Add new default castles



Add custom castle miniature display logic to campaign editor settlements



Add ledges to detail menu



Add beam details



Add half railings



Add construction progress to campaign castle miniatures



Improve siege ram movement



Tweak portcullis hit particle



Fix straight wall towers on campaign castle icon



Fix prop height on castle campaign icon



Fix tournaments with custom castles



Fix siege tower spawning on a corner if it was previously a straight piece



Hello everyone!This update replaces all default castles and adds 9 new castles to the base campaign with full upgrade trees.This brings the total number of castles to 13, not counting the castle creator.You can load old campaign saves without issues.However, to have the new castles appear in their correct locations, you will need to start a new save.