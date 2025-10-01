This update replaces all default castles and adds 9 new castles to the base campaign with full upgrade trees.
This brings the total number of castles to 13, not counting the castle creator.
You can load old campaign saves without issues.
However, to have the new castles appear in their correct locations, you will need to start a new save.
Thank you for all the support so far!
If you have suggestions, bug reports, or general ideas for the next update, feel free to join the Discord or drop by the discussions. Always happy to hear your input.
https://discord.com/invite/cTgXXfTmhc
Changelog
- Add new default castles
- Add custom castle miniature display logic to campaign editor settlements
- Add ledges to detail menu
- Add beam details
- Add half railings
- Add construction progress to campaign castle miniatures
- Improve siege ram movement
- Tweak portcullis hit particle
- Fix straight wall towers on campaign castle icon
- Fix prop height on castle campaign icon
- Fix tournaments with custom castles
- Fix siege tower spawning on a corner if it was previously a straight piece
Changed files in this update