Changes
The layouts menu has been updated to adhere to UI 3.0.
Layouts are now selected from a dropdown, which will in the future allow me to let the user name layouts, as well as have as many layouts as you want to have.
I have made the decision to withhold updating the back-end of layouts for now. This will come at a later date, as I really want to focus on getting UI 3.0 done.
Added a favorite button to the layout toolbar. This is currently a placeholder, but will let you set your favorite layout to be loaded on startup, instead of using layout slot 8.
Minor adjustments have been made to how the wrist and it's various components are positioned in various UI states.
Added API Hooks for loading, clearing, saving, and favorite a layout slot.
Bug Fixes
Various bugs have been fixed relating to crashing, and general instability.
Fixed an issue where the performance monitor would be extremely likely to grab an integrated GPU instead of the primary GPU.
Fixed an issue where the overlay would display a white square for UI panels on occasion. (I think.)
Changed depots in beta branch