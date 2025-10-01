 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20198930
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • The layouts menu has been updated to adhere to UI 3.0.

    Layouts are now selected from a dropdown, which will in the future allow me to let the user name layouts, as well as have as many layouts as you want to have.

    I have made the decision to withhold updating the back-end of layouts for now. This will come at a later date, as I really want to focus on getting UI 3.0 done.

  • Added a favorite button to the layout toolbar. This is currently a placeholder, but will let you set your favorite layout to be loaded on startup, instead of using layout slot 8.

  • Minor adjustments have been made to how the wrist and it's various components are positioned in various UI states.

  • Added API Hooks for loading, clearing, saving, and favorite a layout slot.

Bug Fixes

  • Various bugs have been fixed relating to crashing, and general instability.

  • Fixed an issue where the performance monitor would be extremely likely to grab an integrated GPU instead of the primary GPU.

  • Fixed an issue where the overlay would display a white square for UI panels on occasion. (I think.)

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20198930
XSOverlay [BETA] Depot 1173512
