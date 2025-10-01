MONSTER WAR v0.7.60

THE KEEPERS:

The Keepers are a new special type of enemies. Pursuers endowed with unsurpassed strength. Each perfect Ascension forces one of the six Keepers to get closer to the hero. The Keeper always breathes after you and follows you until he is ready for battle... against you.Killing the Keeper is not an easy task. Everyone who met the Keeper and defeated him in a fair fight left the battlefield with their heads held high as never before. And solid awards...

The time of the battle with the Keeper is limited to 40 seconds. If you do not defeat the Keeper before that time, he will disappear before the next meeting with you. Defeating The Keeper gives you the following rewards:

20,000 Shadow Energy (100% chance);

+5,000 Shadow Energy (50% chance);

Ascension Ticket (25% chance);

Level 999 Ticket (25% chance).

THE SHADOW MARKET:

Buying of Ascension Tickets in the Shadow Market is now limited to 1 pc. per week.

ITEM STORE:

New design of the item store.

New buying multipliers up to x10000.

INVENTORY:

The design of the item menu has been changed: now the item description automatically scrolls down without taking up much space on the screen.



MAIN SCREEN: