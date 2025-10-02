 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20198693 Edited 2 October 2025 – 16:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Bugfix:
  • Patched minor save issues

Quickly pushing this fix out for folks that might still be experiencing bugged saves. As noted in the previous Patch Notes, players should anticipate another drop to cover more bugs. The team remains heads down as we work through the next round of bugfixes.

If you think you’re experiencing a new bug, please take a moment to review our Known Issues page as the team may already be working on a fix. If you don’t see your particular bug listed, submit a ticket so the team can investigate and reproduce the issue.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1657631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link