Bugfix:
- Patched minor save issues
Quickly pushing this fix out for folks that might still be experiencing bugged saves. As noted in the previous Patch Notes, players should anticipate another drop to cover more bugs. The team remains heads down as we work through the next round of bugfixes.
If you think you’re experiencing a new bug, please take a moment to review our Known Issues page as the team may already be working on a fix. If you don’t see your particular bug listed, submit a ticket so the team can investigate and reproduce the issue.
Changed files in this update