 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk DOOM Eternal FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20198569 Edited 1 October 2025 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I got another patch for you all. Here be the notes:
  • Halved the threshold for the golden trashcan in the statistics screen (I set it unreasonably high compared to all the other objects)
  • Fixed a crash with the golden mallet back
  • Hopefully fixed a crash when parts break at a certain point

Changed files in this update

Depot 3967161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link