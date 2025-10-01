- Halved the threshold for the golden trashcan in the statistics screen (I set it unreasonably high compared to all the other objects)
- Fixed a crash with the golden mallet back
- Hopefully fixed a crash when parts break at a certain point
Patch #4
I got another patch for you all. Here be the notes:
