🛠️ Scrapping Simulator - Hotfix

G’day Scrappers!

🔧 What’s Fixed

Fixed a bug where the game could occasionally freeze when starting a new game or tutorial .



. Fixed a bug where days advanced an extra day after sleeping .



. Fixed a bug where inventory values didn’t update when opening it by clicking the bag.



when opening it by clicking the bag. Fixed a bug where all scrap yard metal prices displayed as iron price .



. Tutorial tip boxes under the main task can now be clicked through, making it easier to close UIs behind them.



A quick hotfix has just been rolled out to smooth out a few rough edges and improve the v0.40 experience!Thanks again for all your bug reports and feedback — keep them coming! They really help improve your scrapping experience.