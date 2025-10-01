 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20198526 Edited 1 October 2025 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Scrapping Simulator - Hotfix


G’day Scrappers!

A quick hotfix has just been rolled out to smooth out a few rough edges and improve the v0.40 experience!



🔧 What’s Fixed

  • Fixed a bug where the game could occasionally freeze when starting a new game or tutorial.
  • Fixed a bug where days advanced an extra day after sleeping.
  • Fixed a bug where inventory values didn’t update when opening it by clicking the bag.
  • Fixed a bug where all scrap yard metal prices displayed as iron price.
  • Tutorial tip boxes under the main task can now be clicked through, making it easier to close UIs behind them.




Thanks again for all your bug reports and feedback — keep them coming! They really help improve your scrapping experience.

