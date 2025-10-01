Hello everyone!

It’s been a little while, but we’re excited to announce the release of Version 1.2.0 of Torches of Fate!

This update focuses on improving the storytelling experience. Thanks to community feedback, we’ve gone through and refined the grammar, dialogue, and narrative flow to make everything smoother and more immersive. In addition, we’ve added several new cutscenes that help tie the story and characters together in a more cohesive way.

This update is also dedicated to one of the writers who helped with the game, who sadly passed away this year. Thank you for everything, Cohl we’re sorry you never got to see the game in its completed state. You were a good friend, and we all miss you.

We hope you enjoy these improvements and continue your journey in Torches of Fate!