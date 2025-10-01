 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20198440 Edited 1 October 2025 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Major performance improvement to the primary render loop. Graphics acceleration provides 10x faster rendering per frame, increased frame stability and reduced CPU usage. Perviously averaged 10ms per frame, now averages less than 1ms per frame.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3193011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link