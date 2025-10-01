- Upgraded development software to Unity 6.2.2
- Fixed missing background image when choosing new car in multiplayer.
- Fixed wrong friction on start of Beaver Springs.
- Updated skyboxes with better colors for clouds, stars and skies.
- Added ability to switch lanes if you are the first one in a race in multiplayer.
- Added ability to change wheeliebars in the Customize menu. (Still must be saved in tuning screens)
- Fixed right Lane never ending burnout issues.
- Fixed not being able to set an index.
- Removed color selection for Vehicles, Helmets, Driver Suits, Parachutes and Beadlocks.
- Added custom textures for Helmets, Driver Suits, Parachutes and Beadlocks.
- Custom textures will now show up in Multiplayer if both players have the Scheme.
- Added first set of default textures to choose from in game (downloading and creating are both still available to do).
- Fixed missing beadlock textures on the doorslammers.
- Fixed missing hood texture on Statesman doorslammer.
- Added Regular Front Wing to Dennison V2 Nitro Altered.
- Fixed mixed up Dennison V1 and V2 Nitro Altered textures.
- Fixed PaoloXXL front wing texture.
Update Notes 0.1.8
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2389381
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update