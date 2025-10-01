 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20198424 Edited 1 October 2025 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Upgraded development software to Unity 6.2.2
  • Fixed missing background image when choosing new car in multiplayer.
  • Fixed wrong friction on start of Beaver Springs.
  • Updated skyboxes with better colors for clouds, stars and skies.
  • Added ability to switch lanes if you are the first one in a race in multiplayer.
  • Added ability to change wheeliebars in the Customize menu. (Still must be saved in tuning screens)
  • Fixed right Lane never ending burnout issues.
  • Fixed not being able to set an index.
  • Removed color selection for Vehicles, Helmets, Driver Suits, Parachutes and Beadlocks.
  • Added custom textures for Helmets, Driver Suits, Parachutes and Beadlocks.
  • Custom textures will now show up in Multiplayer if both players have the Scheme.
  • Added first set of default textures to choose from in game (downloading and creating are both still available to do).
  • Fixed missing beadlock textures on the doorslammers.
  • Fixed missing hood texture on Statesman doorslammer.
  • Added Regular Front Wing to Dennison V2 Nitro Altered.
  • Fixed mixed up Dennison V1 and V2 Nitro Altered textures.
  • Fixed PaoloXXL front wing texture.

