Hello everyone! We're so happy with the response Flowerdrops has gotten so far (especially if you played it at Vancouver Game Garden, thank you!), and we've got a small update here with some content and tweaks we've been polishing up in the week since release.
Hope you enjoy!
CHANGELOG:
4 new levels have been added to mid/late-game areas:
Sky City #3 — "Hydroelectric"
Sky City #7 — "Arboretum"
Mansion #3B — "Burial Grounds"
Mansion #4B — "Reflecting Pool"
No old levels have been replaced; if you have made progress beyond or near these levels, you will simply see them added to your map (with old levels repositioned to accommodate).
Various other adjustments have been made to misc. levels across the game:
The most notable changes are to Ruins #2B ("Moisture Farm") and Volcano #4B ("Gravity Gulch"). If you found yourself having trouble with these levels, please give them another try!
The audio balance of music across the game has been adjusted slightly.
Improvements have been made to the "Sky City A" level theme to improve contrast and clarity.
