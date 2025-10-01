V 1.0.2 Updated 2025.10.1

Hello, Happy National Day! We are thrilled to announce that Sinister Night has officially released its full version, bringing with it a host of new content. This includes a new Possessor, a new Survivor character, and a free demo version.

During the Autumn Sale, you can purchase Sinister Night and its expansion pack at the lowest historical price.

New Possessor: Soul Snatcher

Beneath the moonlight and swaying crimson shadows,

He arrives with a bell in hand, his robes unstained by dust, his eyes devoid of joy or sorrow.

Many see him as a lone figure, unaware that any blade pointed his way shall become his servant.

【Soul Snatcher's Secret Art】

● During meetings, if accused by others, you can activate a forbidden technique to turn the accuser into a "Servant."

● Can only be used once per game. Use it wisely during critical moments.

【Unpredictable Change】

● Starts the game without any Servants.

● In "Elimination" mode (where eliminating key roles determines victory), Servants will transform into "Assassins"—former allies turned into hidden blades, and once-trusted friends becoming poisoned daggers.

"Look at the bright candles in the hall... they illuminate loyalty and treachery, but they cannot see into the human heart."

—Chronicles of the Night: Soul Snatcher Scroll

Modern Explanation:

The Soul Snatcher starts with no Servants. Their skill can only be used during meeting accusations, turning an accuser into a Servant (or an Assassin in Elimination mode). It can only be used once per game. The insidious part? The more they are targeted, the larger their team grows.

Free DEMO

You can now share the free demo with your friends to let them try the game.

The free demo only supports the beginner mode, including 5-player and 8-player matches with basic gameplay.

Once your account reaches Level 4, the free demo will no longer be accessible.



Balance Adjustments

Chain of Fate: Cannot be activated while the "Ghost Assassin" is alive.

"Ghostly Abduction" can no longer be used in the Crimson mode.

Optimized the flaw detection after the "Phantom Wolf" swaps positions.

Feature Optimizations

Added unlock levels for characters.

Added unlock levels for match modes.

Friends can now join password-protected rooms regardless of level restrictions.

Bug Fixes

Adjusted the position error for the male character in Slot 10.

Fixed a bug where the Blind Sage's EMF would display extra information on the second floor.

New Character: Yasel

A highly popular professional Cosplayer from South Korea, Yasel is renowned for her high accuracy and captivating stage presence. Invited to a major domestic comic convention, she made a stunning debut on the first day with an enchanting fox demon cosplay, quickly becoming the center of attention and attracting numerous photographers.

However, her unprecedented popularity sparked discontent among some peers. Due to the overwhelming number of fans following and photographing her, many other Cosplayers at the event were overlooked. Soon after, Yasel faced anonymous reports citing "revealing clothing" and "allegedly suggestive actions," forcing her to switch to casual attire on the second day and assist at a booth as staff—with limited interaction with fans.



