VIP System 1st Update (10/1 - Permanent)You can find more detailed information in the preview.
[color=#6eb9fc]Changes to VIP Rank Application Method[/color]
- Implementation of Real-time VIP Rank Calculation System
- Unlike the previous calculation, done on the 1st of each month based on the sum of purchases from the past 3 months, the VIP rank will be calculated in real time based on the amount of purchases from the past 90 days, reflecting the changes in the VIP rank immediately.
- Notice Regarding Temporary Extension of the Transitional Usage Amount Calculation Period
- As the VIP rank calculation is being changed to real-time calculation, the purchases during the transitional period (from July of 2025 until October 1st, 2025 update) will be calculated as follows:
- Purchase Amount Basis (Previous/New)
- Total Purchases of July 2025
- (Previous) Rank Maintained Date: Until 10/31
- (New) Rank Maintained Date Extended: Until 11/28
- (Previous) Rank Maintained Date: Until 10/31
- Total Purchases of July 2025
- Total Purchases of August 2025
- (Previous) Rank Maintained Date: Until 11/30
- (New) Rank Maintained Date Extended: Until 12/29
- (Previous) Rank Maintained Date: Until 11/30
- Total Purchases of September 2025
- (Previous) Rank Maintained Date: Until 12/31
- (New) Rank Maintained Date Extended: Until 1/28/2026
- (Previous) Rank Maintained Date: Until 12/31
- Purchases before 10/1/2025 maintenance
- (Previous) Rank Maintained Date: Until 1/31/2026
- (New) Rank Maintained Date Extended: Until 1/29/2026
- (Previous) Rank Maintained Date: Until 1/31/2026
This extension is a one-time measure to provide flexibility in terms of maintaining or advancing to VIP rank, and only the real-time method will be applied afterward.
- Updates to Bronze and Silver Rank Calculation Method
- After the revamp, Bronze and Silver ranks will change in the same way as other tiers, dropping/staying/rising based on your recent cumulative purchase amount.
[color=#6eb9fc]VIP Rewards Revamped[/color]
- Rank Benefits
- VIP rank benefits are revamped, with each tier receiving different benefits.
- New Benefits
- Penalty and Loss Invalidation Pass
- When you have a Penalty and Loss Invalidation Pass, you can use Penalty and Loss Invalidation without limits (The Penalty and Loss Invalidation Pass is automatically applied for Silver and above ranks, and is not displayed separately in your inventory.)
- Penalty and Loss Invalidation Pass
- VIP Room Host Benefits
- If someone with this benefit hosts a room, the lobby of that room will be decorated with an exclusive background, and the room will be visually emphasized.
- The host receives a 50% bonus to EXP and Medal progression, while participants receive a 10% bonus to EXP and Medal progression.
- However, the bonus does not stack with Premium Room Host.
- If someone with this benefit hosts a room, the lobby of that room will be decorated with an exclusive background, and the room will be visually emphasized.
- Monthly Purchase Reward (Goodie Box)
- Upon your first purchase each month, you will receive a Goodie Box and Mileage based on the rank applied after payment.
- The Goodie Box and Mileage are given in bulk, including rewards for the achieved rank and lower ranks. If a higher rank is achieved through additional purchases within the month, only the rewards for the higher rank will be given.
- The Goodie Box can be obtained up to 12 times per month, and up to 50,000 Mileage can be obtained per month. Reward history for each rank resets at 12:00 AM on the 1st of each month.
- If your rank drops within the month and you then regain it, you will not receive additional rewards for ranks you have already received the rewards for.
- Example: Achieve VIP rank with your first purchase of the month to receive 9 Goodie Boxes + 25,000 Mileage. Subsequently, achieve VVIP rank within the same month through additional purchases to receive an additional VVIP rank reward, which is 3 Goodie Boxes + 25,000 Mileage.
- Upon your first purchase each month, you will receive a Goodie Box and Mileage based on the rank applied after payment.
- Goodie Box Contents
- 200 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x1
- 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x2
- 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x3
- Random -1 Dehancement Material x3
- Normal Modification Material x1
- Advanced Modification Material x1
- Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x1
- Grade 5 Parts Reward Box x1
- 200 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x1
- Class Premium Pass
- The Class Premium Pass allows you to use some of the classes for free for the duration.
- The Class Premium Pass is automatically applied for VVIP rank, and is not displayed separately in the inventory.
- The Class Premium Pass allows you to use some of the classes for free for the duration.
- Class Premium Pass Eligible Classes
- Luna the Witch of Night
- Bloody the Witch of Blood
- Pablo
- Amy
- Champion Isabelle
- Headliner Ling Ling
- Lady Ji Yoon Choi
- Pathfinder Ritsuka
- Karin
- Millia
- Faye
- Evita
- Angelina
- Xiaoming
- Gladius
- Idol Miho
- Idol Shiho
- Queen Ismael
- Butler Faust
- Rebecca
- Ace
- Victor
- Ian
- Yuwei
- Jennifer (Uniform)
- Natasha (Casual)
- Blair
- Fernando
- Spade
- Keith Icahn
- SAF Scout
- Alice (Blue)
- Alice (Red)
- Yuri (Uniform)
- Ji Yoon Choi (Uniform)
- Asian Red Army (Uniform)
- Max Thacker (Uniform)
- Japanese SAT
- Chinese Devils
- Taiwanese Thunder Squad
- Korean 707 Commando
- Asian Red Army
- Nat'l Liberation Campaign
- Vigilante Corps
- Red Beret Condottiere
- Luna the Witch of Night
- Notice
- The benefit designs are subject to change for each season.
- For as long as the Penalty and Loss Invalidation Pass is active, any Penalty and Loss Invalidation items you already own are not consumed.
- For VIP Room Host Benefits, the Medal progress bonus's remainder values are only maintained while staying online.
- The VIP Room Host Benefits' effect is only applied if someone with the benefits creates the room and actually plays. If that person leaves the room, the room is changed to a regular one, and no longer grants the benefits.
- Goodie Box contents are subject to change.
- Classes obtained through the pass cannot be enhanced for Exploration or disassembled.
- Classes available through the Class Premium Pass may be added or changed in the future.
- The benefit designs are subject to change for each season.
- Removed Beneifts
- Login Supplies Logins
- Zombie Scenario Clear + Reward Box
- 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon
- Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box
- Exploration Success Rate-Up +20%
- Nickname Change
- Login Supplies Logins
[color=#6eb9fc]VIP System Setting Added[/color]
- Notifications when VIP Rank Changes
- If your VIP rank is about to be lowered, you'll be notified in advance with a reminder message, and you'll be given a notification that shows what rank you'll be changed to.
Zombie Hero Classic 2nd Update Information (10/1 - Permanent)
- New Additions (Zombie Hero Classic Exclusive Weapon List)
- New items separate from the existing ones, with the [ZHC] tag:
- [ZHC] Gaebolg
- [ZHC] Guillotine
- [ZHC] Eruptor
- [ZHC] Slasher
- [ZHC] M950
- [ZHC] THANATOS-5
- [ZHC] THANATOS-7
- [ZHC] THANATOS-9
- [ZHC] THANATOS-11
- [ZHC] SL8 Custom
- New items separate from the existing ones, with the [ZHC] tag:
- Zombie Hero Classic Exclusive Arms Restriction List Added
- The Zombie Hero Classic Exclusive Arms Restriction List cannot be configured by the room host.
- [ZHC] Gaebolg
- [ZHC] Guillotine
- [ZHC] Eruptor
- [ZHC] Slasher
- [ZHC] M950
- [ZHC] THANATOS-5
- [ZHC] THANATOS-7
- [ZHC] THANATOS-9
- [ZHC] THANATOS-11
- [ZHC] SL8 Custom
- MP7A1 Unicorn
- Horse Axe
- Machete
- Crowbar
- Claw Hammer
- Cyclone
- Awakening of the Zhu Bajie Minigun
- Awakening of the Sha Wujing Dual Handgun
- Awakening of the Ruyi Stick
- M60E4 Maverick
- SPAS12 Maverick
- BALROG-I BLUE
- BALROG-III BLUE
- BALROG-V BLUE
- BALROG-VII BLUE
- BALROG-IX BLUE
- BALROG-XI BLUE
- Aeolis
- Galil Maverick
- M1887 Maverick
- Vendetta
- Petrol Boomer
- Mosin-Nagant
- MG42
- MP40
- Mauser C96
- Rail Cannon
- Plasma Grenades
- M1 Garand
- M1918 BAR
- Sten MK2
- M1911 A1
- K1A Maverick
- Crowbar Maverick
- Papin
- Brick Piece V2
- Gilboa Carbine
- Gilboa Viper
- RPG-7
- Horn Kujang
- Crossbow Advance
- Jackhammer
- UZI
- FNP-45
- Hécate II
- Norinco Type 86s
- QBS-09
- The Zombie Hero Classic Exclusive Arms Restriction List cannot be configured by the room host.
- Scoring System Adjusted
- Headshots are no longer required to earn points for humans; regular kills now also grant points.
- Previous - Headshot Kills: 3 points
- Changed - Headshot Kills: 3 points, Regular Kills: 1 point
- Headshots are no longer required to earn points for humans; regular kills now also grant points.
New Map: Discount Store
- Location: A shopping mall located on the city outskirts
- Eligible Modes: Team Deathmatch/Team Deathmatch (AI)/Deathmatch/Deathmatch (AI)/Gun Deathmatch/All-Star/Zombie/Zombie Classic/Zombie Mutant/Zombie Hero/Zombie Z/Zombie Darkness/Zombie Evolution
New Studio Theme: Happy Farm
- The new Hide and Seek map, "Scarecrow Farm," which utilizes Happy Farm theme blocks, has been released.
- A variety of new blocks, including 29 standard, 52 decorative, and 7 device blocks, have been added.
- You can view the new blocks in Creation Mode without adding a separate theme pack.
New Weapon: Winchester M1887 Blank
- Winchester M1887 Blank
- Type: Primary Weapon
- Description: This shotgun can fire 6 rounds of 12 gauge ammo. Compared to its original version, it has less ammo and a slower fire rate, but can more effectively inflict knockback to zombies. For enhancements, the reload time improves according to the fire rate, and while the knockback decreases, the stun effectiveness increases.
- This weapon can be enhanced and have parts equipped.
- This weapon and the original Winchester M1887 will be added to the New Classic (Zombie) Arms Restriction list.
- This weapon has no appearance changes at enhancement +6 or +8.
- This weapon can be painted with the Semitransparent Weapon Paint.
- Type: Primary Weapon
New Medals
- Reload Obsession
- Reload a total of 10,000 times
- Honor Points: 10
- Once per account
- The medal can be obtained at any time after maintenance.
- Regardless of the mode and weapon (excluding Training Ground and Laboratory modes), performing a reload to fill up ammo counts as 1 reload.
- You can participate with both permanent and temporary weapons.
- Reload a total of 10,000 times
- Moonglow
- Condition: achieve 1,000 total Zombie Kills using a weapon with Moonglow Weapon Paint applied.
- Honor Points: 10
- Weapons Eligible for Moonglow Weapon Paint: Sylphid, Whip Sword, Death Eater, Dual Infinity Final, [ZHC] Dual Infinity Final
- Once per account
- The medal can be obtained after maintenance without any period limit.
- You can only make progress for this Medal with permanent weapons.
- Condition: achieve 1,000 total Zombie Kills using a weapon with Moonglow Weapon Paint applied.
Zombie Mode Eligible Maps Added
- New Additions
- Target Maps: Zombie Classic, Zombie Mutant, Zombie Hero, Zombie Z, Hero Classic
- Oilrig
- Vostok
- Stadium
- Laboratory
- Target Maps: Zombie Classic, Zombie Mutant, Zombie Hero, Zombie Z, Hero Classic
Part Open Weapon Information
- Weapon Part Open
- P90
- The base damage value of weapons eligible for Part Open is adjusted according to the level of the original weapon.
- P90
Event Information
Random Weapon Zombie Hero Event (10/1 - 10/29)A new weapon every round. Just one match, and you'll be hooked!
Experience diverse weapon combinations firsthand in every round, and discover hidden combat thrills. Freely enjoy weapons you rarely get to use.
- New Weapons Added
- Star Forge
- Ascalon
- Abyss Repulsor
- Prometheus
- Genocider V
- Vortex Drill
- Lycaon
- USAS-12 Thunderfall
- Murasame V
- Arcane Naberius
- Star Forge
- Notice
- Compatible Event Maps: Italy, Assault, Dust, Abyss 2, and Estate
- When you're on the Zombie Team, your class will be selected randomly.
- When you're on the Human Team, your primary weapon, secondary weapon, melee weapon, and grenade will be selected randomly.
- Base game rules are the same as Zombie Hero.
- Available weapons are determined regardless of individual ownership.
- Armor distribution is fixed.
- The Shop Window in the Supply Box will be unavailable. Instead, another random weapon will be chosen.
- Human heroes cannot be selected while in this mode.
- Compatible Event Maps: Italy, Assault, Dust, Abyss 2, and Estate
[Upgrade] SL8 Custom Returns! (10/1 - 11/26)Complete the final form of the SL8 with your own two hands, once again, in 2025! Obtain the [ZHC] SL8 (Permanent) from the Counter Exchange, and participate in the Upgrade Event.
- Conditions/Rewards
- Upon reaching 300 Upgrade Kill Points with the [ZHC] SL8 (Permanent) (100 Total Daily Max Kill Points)
- [ZHC] SL8 Custom (Permanent) (Once per account)
- Upon reaching 300 Upgrade Kill Points with the [ZHC] SL8 (Permanent) (100 Total Daily Max Kill Points)
- Upgrade Kill Points Obtained
- Human Kills: 5 points (Team Deathmatch, Deathmatch)
- Zombie Kill: 10 points (Zombie Escape) / 15 points (Zombie Classic, Zombie Mutant, Zombie Hero, Zombie Evolution, Zombie Z, Zombie Hero Classic)
- Bot Kill: 1 point (Zombie Scenario, Deathmatch (AI), Team Deathmatch (AI), Zombie (AI) / 5 points (Original Mode (AI))
- Human Kills: 5 points (Team Deathmatch, Deathmatch)
- Notice
- This event can be participated in while playing in a room with 3 or more players.
- Only the survivors with a [ZHC] SL8 (Permanent) can participate in this event.
- The non-[ZHC] version of the SL8 (Permanent) is not eligible for the event.
- You can get the [ZHC] SL8 (Permanent) from the Counter Exchange.
- The weapons of the previous stages are retained after the upgrade.
- Upgrade rewards can be obtained only once per account.
- This event can be participated in while playing in a room with 3 or more players.
Try the Counter Exchange CP Event! (10/1 - 10/29)Enjoy fun times with CSN every day, and get CP as a bonus!
- Special Rewards
- This is a special category of items with difficult unlock requirements.
- Unlock requirements are based on the total CP (CSN Event Points) each item requires.
- This is a special category of items with difficult unlock requirements.
- CP Special Box Contents (Choose 1)
- Cyclops (Permanent) x1
- Immortal Eric (Permanent) x1
- Smile Mary (Permanent) x1
- Failnaught (Permanent) x1
- Laevateinn (Permanent) x1
- Satellite Mine (Permanent) x1
- 2021 Transcendence Class Selection Box x1
- Devastator (Permanent) x1
- Special Transcendence Weapon Box x1
- Gold Weapon Selection Box x1
- Cyclops (Permanent) x1
- Blank Series Selection Box (Choose 1/Permanent)
- Winchester M1887 Blank
- M134 Minigun Blank
- Gilboa Viper Blank
- Compound Bow Blank
- Winchester M1887 Blank
- Seasonal Rewards
- This is a category of items that are part of a specific season.
- Daily Exchange Limit: none
- This is a category of items that are part of a specific season.
- Normal Rewards
- This is a category of items that can be traded without unlocking them beforehand.
- As for Normal Rewards, the exchange limit per account will be reset after the next maintenance.
- Event Decoders can be used until midnight of the day they were obtained and are removed afterwards.
- CP is removed when the event ends.
- This is a category of items that can be traded without unlocking them beforehand.
- Daily Class Selection Box Contents (Choose 1)
- Alpaca Anemone
- Blue Rabbit Mirage
- Special Agent Mei
- Pyromaniac Yuri
- Kai
- Lynn
- Alpaca Anemone
- Daily Weapon Selection Box Contents (Choose 1)
- Whip Sword
- Cousteau
- Tyrant's Mace
- Lightning Fury
- Whip Sword
- Daily Weapon Selection Box Contents (Choose 1)
- [ZHC] Guillotine
- [ZHC] Eruptor
- [ZHC] Dual Infinity Final
- [ZHC] Dragon Sword
- [ZHC] Thunderbolt
- [ZHC] SKULL-9
- [ZHC] SKULL-4
- [ZHC] SKULL-5
- [ZHC] BALROG-VII
- [ZHC] BALROG-XI
- [ZHC] Guillotine
- How to Participate
- Earn 1 CP for every 3 Kill Points from Zombie kills or assists as a Human, or infections as a Zombie (except bots) in Zombie (+Zombie Hero Classic) Mode (up to 20 CP per day).
- Earn 2 CP for every 3 minutes of in-game playtime (up to 20 CP per day)
- Earn 1 CP for every 3 Kill Points from Zombie kills or assists as a Human, or infections as a Zombie (except bots) in Zombie (+Zombie Hero Classic) Mode (up to 20 CP per day).
- How to Earn Kill Points
- Zombie Kills as a Human: 3 Points (excluding bots)
- Zombie Assists as a Human: 1 Point (excluding bots)
- Human Infections as a Zombie: 4 Points (excluding bots)
- Human Infection Assists as a Zombie: 0 Points
- Zombie Kills as a Human: 3 Points (excluding bots)
- Notice
- You can earn up to 20 CP a day.
- Daily Missions reset every day at midnight.
- Besides playtime, in-game missions do not count toward participation in Studio Mode.
- Only rooms with 2+ players count toward the event.
- Autohunt kills are excluded, regardless of mode.
- Event Decoders can be used until midnight of the day they were obtained, and are removed afterward.
- Unused CP, CP Special Boxes, Special Transcendence Weapon Boxes, Gold Weapon Selection Boxes, [ZHC] Daily Selection Boxes, Series Weapon Selection Boxes, 8 Type DESERT Weapon Selection Boxes, Refined Series Selection Box, Classic Series Selection Boxes, Blank Series Selection Boxes, Daily Class Selection Boxes, and Daily Weapon Selection Boxes are removed when the event ends.
- All unused Premium CP will be replaced with 1 mileage each and removed.
- You can earn up to 20 CP a day.
CP Challenge! Attendance Event (10/8 - 10/14)Just log in for 2 days a week to earn CP through the attendance mission! Give it a try, Survivors!
- Conditions/Rewards
- 1-Day Total Attendance: 30 CP
- 2-Day Total Attendance: 30 CP
- 1-Day Total Attendance: 30 CP
- Notice
- You can earn up to 60 CP during the event.
- CP is removed when the event ends.
- You can earn up to 60 CP during the event.
[Request Mission] Special Reward Giveaway (10/8 - 11/26)You have a chance to obtain a Zombie Scenario Costume based on your Request Mission progress during the event period. Go check it out!
- Conditions/Rewards
- Clear 2 or more [Collection], [Exploration], or [Recon] Regular Missions
- Zombie Scenario Costume Random Box x1
- Can only be claimed once per day per account.
- Clear 2 or more [Collection], [Exploration], or [Recon] Regular Missions
- Notice
- Clear 2 of the following: [Missions] > [Request Missions] > [Collection] The Answer's in the Serum / [Exploration] No Drones Allowed / [Recon] Signalman Felix's Request to complete the Daily Mission.
- Unused Zombie Scenario Costume Random Boxes are removed when the event ends.
- Clear 2 of the following: [Missions] > [Request Missions] > [Collection] The Answer's in the Serum / [Exploration] No Drones Allowed / [Recon] Signalman Felix's Request to complete the Daily Mission.
[Request Mission] Special Cumulative Reward Giveaway (10/8 - 10/22)You have a chance to obtain a Zombie Scenario Costume (Permanent) based on your Request Mission progress during the event period. Go check it out!
- Conditions/Rewards
- Obtain a total of 6 Zombie Scenario Costume Random Boxes
- Zombie Scenario Costume Selection Box x1
- Can only be claimed once per account.
- Obtain a total of 6 Zombie Scenario Costume Random Boxes
- Zombie Scenario Costume Selection Box (Choose 1)
- Oberon's Horn
- Oberon Bomb Headband
- Phobos Sample Tattoo
- Noxious Flame Tattoo
- Angra Wings
- Dione Tattoo
- Lost Guardian Bazooka
- Scorpion Tattoo
- Robot Tattoo
- Titan Doll
- Gluttony Tattoo
- Envy Tattoo
- Snow Crystal Tattoo
- Snake Tattoo
- Frozen Wrath Club
- Wings of Laser Wing
- Jack's Mask
- Cronobotics Mask
- Crono Wing's Wings
- Mr. X's shell
- Tyrant Crab's Bag
- Wings of Dominus
- Oberon's Horn
- Notice
- Unused Zombie Scenario Costume Selection Boxes are removed during maintenance on 11/12.
Login Supplies Event (10/1 - 10/28)Logging in during the event will earn you daily and cumulative rewards!
- Login Rewards: Daily Weapons Supply
- Daily Weapons Supply Contents
- Thursday: 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x1
- Friday: [ZHC] Advanced Decoder x1
- Saturday: Weekend Login Supplies x1
- Sunday: Weekend Login Supplies x1
- Monday: Zombie Scenario Add-On Selection Box 2 x1
- Tuesday: Large Medical Kit (100%) x1
- Wednesday: Cheer Cube Fragment x50
- Thursday: 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x1
- Daily Weapons Supply Contents
- Weekend Login Supplies Contents
- [ZHC] Advanced Decoder x2
- 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x2
- Zombie Scenario Add-On Selection Box 2 x2
- Cheer Cube Fragment x50 x2
- Large Medical Kit (100%) x2
- AS50 Pink Gold (2 Days)
- UTS-15 Pink Gold (2 Days)
- Winchester M1887 Xmas Edition (2 Days)
- Gold Double Barrel Shotgun (2 Days)
- PKM Gold Edition (2 Days)
- M60E4 Gold Edition (2 Days)
- MG36 Xmas Edition (2 Days)
- MG36 Gold Edition (2 Days)
- WA2000 Gold Edition (2 Days)
- SL8 Gold Edition (2 Days)
- Winchester M1887 Gold Edition (2 Days)
- MG3 Gold Edition (2 Days)
- Free CP x10
- [ZHC] Advanced Decoder x2
- Cumulative Rewards
- 1 Day: Free CP x7
- 3 Days: [ZHC] Advanced Decoder x3
- 6 Days: Moonglow Weapon Trial Box x1
- 10 Days: Epic Decoder x1
- 15 Days: Naberius (5 Days)
- 1 Day: Free CP x7
- Moonglow Weapon Trial Box Contents (contains all of the following):
- Sylphid Moonglow (7 Days)
- Whip Sword Moonglow (7 Days)
- Death Eater Moonglow (7 Days)
- [ZHC] Dual Infinity Final Moonglow (7 Days)
- Dual Infinity Final Moonglow (7 Days)
- Weapon Paint Decoder x1
- Sylphid Moonglow (7 Days)
- Notice
- Contents of the Moonglow Weapon Trial Box will be given immediately upon acquisition.
- All weapons from the Daily Supply are bound and cannot be used for Auction/Disassembly/Family Storage (Extension X).
- When claiming login supplies, the Daily Weapons Supply will be provided directly as rewards instead of items.
- Rewards can be claimed immediately after game login, and supplies are available until midnight every day.
- Contents of the Moonglow Weapon Trial Box will be given immediately upon acquisition.
Mileage Auction Event (10/1 - 10/15)You can access the auction during the event from the Mileage Auction button at the bottom of the lobby screen.
- Permanent Auction Items Added
- Cousteau
- Skadi
- Nyx
- Cousteau
- Auction Details
- Auction Time: 1 hour for all items
- Number of Listings: 2 (Can be increased based on VIP rank)
- Market Price of Items: When listing an item, you can check the current Auction House market price (Lowest bid and direct purchase prices).
- Item Display: Only items with the lowest bid, or that have a direct purchase price, are displayed.
- Auction Settings: You can search by bid/direct purchase price, enhancement level, and weapon name.
- Sell-to-System Feature: When an auction is unsuccessful, you'll have the opportunity to use the sell-to-system feature.
- Auction Hours: 24 Hours (12:00 AM - 11:59 PM). When the auction is over, all currently listed items will be canceled.
- Auction Time: 1 hour for all items
- Other Details
- The remaining time is shown in 5-minute increments for listed auction items.
- You can only bid on one item at a time.
- Regular auction items will be listed with a 30% fee included in the initial bidding price.
- If an item listed for auction is not sold, the item will be returned.
- Items listed for auction can be purchased immediately at the direct purchase price.
- If you list an item for auction, you cannot withdraw it until the auction's duration has ended.
- The item you listed may be shown on the bid page.
- When listing an item, you can easily check the actual amount you will receive under the Net Reward section.
- Some recently released weapons cannot be listed at auction.
- The remaining time is shown in 5-minute increments for listed auction items.
Holiday Celebration Event Auction (10/1 - 10/15)Sometimes, great deals on listings will appear! You could become the lucky winner of an item at the special cost of 1,000 Mileage!
- Time/Special Items
- CEST 10/1 2:00 PM / Transcendence Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/1 2:30 PM / Epic Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/2 2:00 PM / Transcendence Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/2 2:30 PM / Epic Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/3 1:30 PM / Tyrant's Mace
- CEST 10/3 2:00 PM / Transcendence Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/3 2:30 PM / Epic Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/4 1:30 PM / Arcane Naberius
- CEST 10/4 2:00 PM / Transcendence Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/4 2:30 PM / Epic Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/5 1:30 PM / Pulse Reactor
- CEST 10/5 2:00 PM / Transcendence Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/5 2:30 PM / Epic Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/6 2:00 PM / Transcendence Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/6 2:30 PM / Epic Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/7 2:00 PM / Transcendence Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/7 2:30 PM / Epic Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/8 2:00 PM / Transcendence Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/8 2:30 PM / Epic Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/9 2:00 PM / Transcendence Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/9 2:30 PM / Epic Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/10 1:30 PM / Whip Sword
- CEST 10/10 2:00 PM / Transcendence Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/10 2:30 PM / Epic Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/11 1:30 PM / Naberius
- CEST 10/11 2:00 PM / Transcendence Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/11 2:30 PM / Epic Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/12 1:30 PM / Sylphid
- CEST 10/12 2:00 PM / Transcendence Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/12 2:30 PM / Epic Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/13 2:00 PM / Transcendence Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/13 2:30 PM / Epic Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/14 2:00 PM / Transcendence Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/14 2:30 PM / Epic Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/15 2:00 PM / Transcendence Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/15 2:30 PM / Epic Decoder Reward Box
- CEST 10/1 2:00 PM / Transcendence Decoder Reward Box
- Notice
- The 1,000 Mileage Auction items appear only at specific times.
- After the 1,000 Mileage auction has concluded, all participants who did not win will have their 1,000 Mileage refunded.
- 1,000 Mileage bids can be made 10 minutes after the special auction begins.
- Claim the contents by clicking Obtain after winning.
- You cannot win multiple rewards during the event.
- The Transcendence Decoder Reward Box, Epic Decoder Reward Box is used immediately upon receipt.
- All unused Epic Decoders will be replaced with 100 mileage each and removed during maintenance on 11/12.
- The 1,000 Mileage Auction items appear only at specific times.
Holiday Celebration Event Auction (10/1 - 10/15)You can access the auction during the event from the Mileage Auction button at the bottom of the lobby screen.
- Time/Special Items
- CEST 4:00 PM / 9:00 PM
- Zombie Scenario Costume Selection Box
- CEST 4:00 PM / 9:00 PM
- Notice
- Auction items appear only at specific times.
- Bidding Time: 60 minutes for public bidding, then 10 minutes for private bidding.
- The starting bidding price for System Auctions is 1,000 Mileage.
- You cannot win multiple rewards during the event.
- All Zombie Scenario Costume Selection Boxes will be removed during maintenance on 11/12.
- Auction items appear only at specific times.
October CP Total Gain Bonus Event (10/8 - 10/22)Accumulate CP during the event period to earn additional rewards!
- Conditions/Rewards
- Earn a total of 100 CP during the event period (Choose 1)
- [ZHC] Advanced Decoder x15
- Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x100
- Event Decoder x5
- Earn a total of 100 CP during the event period (Choose 1)
- Notice
- Rewards can be claimed once per account.
- Only the CP obtained by participating in events count.
- Rewards can be claimed once per account.
Shop Update
[Naberius] Naberius Promotion (10/1 - 11/12)The following items can drop from Epic Decoders during the event period.
- Obtainable Items/Drop Rate
- Naberius: 0.1750%
- Arcane Naberius: 0.1750%
- Tyrant's Mace: 0.1318%
- Sylphid: 0.1318%
- Pulse Reactor: 0.1318%
- Whip Sword: 0.1318%
- Naberius: 0.1750%
- Naberius
- Type: Primary Weapon (Equipment)
- Description: A weapon of unknown technology that appears to be imbued with an aura of death. Your soul gauge increases based on the number of basic attacks you make, gain special rounds over time, and if you kill an enemy by using Naberius, you can harvest their soul to gain additional special rounds. You can use Soul Orb, which defends your perimeter or damage enemies with projectiles, or Soul Helix, which deals heavy damage to enemies ahead of you. In moments of crisis, you can use Soul Armor to automatically block and knock back zombie attacks.
- Type: Primary Weapon (Equipment)
- Arcane Naberius
- Type: Primary Weapon (Equipment)
- Description: A weapon of unknown technology that appears to be imbued with an aura of death. Your soul gauge increases based on the number of basic attacks you make, gain special rounds over time, and if you kill an enemy by using Arcane Naberius, you can harvest their soul to gain additional special rounds. You can use Arcane Orb, which defends your perimeter or damages enemies with projectiles, or Arcane Helix, which deals heavy damage to enemies ahead of you. In moments of crisis, you can use Arcane Armor to automatically block and knock back zombie attacks.
- Type: Primary Weapon (Equipment)
[Naberius] Naberius Guaranteed Giveaway (10/1 - 11/12)Select a guaranteed item from the items below, based on the number of Epic Decoders used during the event!
- Every time you earn 300 Guaranteed Points, you can select and obtain one of the following weapons:
- Naberius
- Arcane Naberius
- Tyrant's Mace
- Sylphid
- Pulse Reactor
- Whip Sword
- 1 Guaranteed Point is earned each time you use 1 Epic Decoder.
- Naberius
[Naberius] Arcane Naberius Blueprint Promotion (10/1 – 11/12)You can purchase the following blueprint from the Shop during the Event Period:
- Arcane Naberius Blueprint
- The Arcane Naberius blueprint can be purchased if you own Naberius or Arcane Naberius (Permanent).
- It can be purchased only once per account.
- If you have not used the Arcane Naberius blueprint item during the event, it will be used automatically once the promotion ends. (The conditions and rewards are the same as the Arcane Naberius Crafting Event)
- The Arcane Naberius blueprint can be purchased if you own Naberius or Arcane Naberius (Permanent).
[Naberius] Arcane Naberius Crafting Event (10/1 - 11/12)Arcane Naberius (Permanent) can be obtained when the Arcane Naberius blueprint item is purchased by those who own Naberius (Permanent) during the Event Period.
- Conditions/Rewards
- Arcane Naberius (Permanent) can be obtained by pressing [Use] on its blueprint while both Naberius (Permanent) and the Arcane Naberius blueprint item are in your inventory.
- Naberius (Permanent) can be obtained by pressing [Use] on its blueprint while both Arcane Naberius (Permanent) and the Arcane Naberius blueprint item are in your inventory.
- You can choose and obtain either Naberius (Permanent) or Arcane Naberius (Permanent) by pressing [Use] on Arcane Naberius blueprint while Naberius (Permanent), Arcane Naberius (Permanent), and the Arcane Naberius blueprint item are all in your inventory.
- Arcane Naberius (Permanent) can be obtained by pressing [Use] on its blueprint while both Naberius (Permanent) and the Arcane Naberius blueprint item are in your inventory.
- Notice
- Using the Arcane Naberius blueprint item will remove it from your inventory.
- You have to press [Use] on the Arcane Naberius blueprint item, after purchasing it, to craft the Naberius (Permanent) or Arcane Naberius (Permanent).
- If you have not used the Arcane Naberius blueprint item during the event, it will be used automatically during the promotion-ending maintenance.
- It can be crafted only once per account.
- Using the Arcane Naberius blueprint item will remove it from your inventory.
[Naberius] Epic Decoder Special Promotion (10/1 - 11/12)You can purchase Epic Decoders at a special discount price from the Shop during the Event Period.
- Discounted Content
- Epic Decoder x1 (+4 bonus) – $1.49
- Epic Decoder x10 – $10.99
- Epic Decoder x30 – $33.99
- Epic Decoder x1 (+4 bonus) – $1.49
- Misc.
- Can only be purchased once per account.
- All unused Epic Decoders will be replaced with 100 mileage each and removed during maintenance on 11/12.
- Can only be purchased once per account.
[Naberius] Epic Decoder Special Promotion Reward Guaranteed Giveaway (10/1 - 11/12)Purchase promotional items during the event period to earn additional rewards!
- Eligible Items
- Epic Decoder x10 (20% Discount) + Naberius (1 Day) + Arcane Naberius (1 Day)
- Epic Decoder x30 (20% Discount) + Naberius (1 Day) + Arcane Naberius (1 Day)
- Epic Decoder x10 (20% Discount) + Naberius (1 Day) + Arcane Naberius (1 Day)
- Conditions/Rewards
- Purchase eligible items to receive temporary weapons
- Naberius (1 Day)
- Arcane Naberius (1 Day)
- Tyrant's Mace (1 Day)
- Sylphid (1 Day)
- Pulse Reactor (1 Day)
- Whip Sword (1 Day)
- You can get the rewards for each item purchased. (Purchasing both will grant you rewards twice.)
- Purchase eligible items to receive temporary weapons
[Naberius] Epic Decoder Use Reward Guaranteed Giveaway (10/1 - 11/12)Use Epic Decoders during the event period and gain a durational Epic Weapon!
- Conditions/Rewards
- Each time you use a total of 10 Epic Decoders
- Naberius (1 Day)
- Arcane Naberius (1 Day)
- Can be obtained up to 50 times per account
- Each time you use a total of 10 Epic Decoders
[Naberius] Arcane Naberius Medal Giveaway (10/1 - Permanent)When you own all of the following items, you will receive the Collection medal.
- Conditions/Rewards
- Upon owning both Naberius (Permanent) and Arcane Naberius (Permanent) in inventory
- Honor Points: 10
- Abyssal Power
- The medal can only be obtained once per account.
- Upon owning both Naberius (Permanent) and Arcane Naberius (Permanent) in inventory
[Naberius] Arcane Naberius Release Celebration! Arcane Fire Series Giveaway (10/1 - 11/12)When you obtain the Naberius Collection Medal during the event period, you can obtain 3 kinds of permanent Arcane Naberius related reward items.
- Conditions/Rewards
- Upon obtaining the Abyssal Power Medal:
- Arcane Light Tail (Permanent)
- Arcane Light Font (Permanent)
- Arcane Light Spray (Permanent)
- Rewards can be claimed once per account.
- Upon obtaining the Abyssal Power Medal:
[ZHC] Gaebolg Promotion (10/1 - Permanent)[ZHC] Special Weapon Selection Boxes, from which you have a chance to obtain the [ZHC] Gaebolg, will make a special appearance in the [ZHC] Advanced Decoder.
- Obtainable Items/Drop Rate
- [ZHC] Special Weapon Selection Box: 1.0000%
- [ZHC] Special Weapon Selection Boxes can be used in your inventory after obtaining them.
- [ZHC] Special Weapon Selection Box: 1.0000%
[ZHC] Advanced Decoder Guaranteed Giveaway (10/1 - Permanent)Depending on the number of [ZHC] Advanced Decoders used, you'll be able to receive a [ZHC] Special Weapon Selection Box.
- Conditions/Rewards
- Each time you reach 150 Guaranteed Points
- [ZHC] Special Weapon Selection Box
- Each time you reach 150 Guaranteed Points
- [ZHC] Special Weapon Selection Box Contents (Choose 1)
- [ZHC] Gaebolg
- [ZHC] Guillotine
- [ZHC] Ripper (Permanent)
- [ZHC] Black Dragon Cannon (Permanent)
- You'll get 1 Guaranteed Point each time you use 1 [ZHC] Advanced Decoder.
- [ZHC] Gaebolg
[ZHC] Advanced Decoder Special Price Promotion (10/1 - 10/29)[ZHC] Advanced Decoder Special Promotion packages will be on limited sale during the promotional period!
- Items for Sale
- [ZHC] Advanced Decoder x20 (+5) (22% Discount)
- [ZHC] Advanced Decoder x50 (+15) (25% Discount)
- [ZHC] Advanced Decoder x100 (+50) (33% Discount)
- [ZHC] Advanced Decoder x5 (68% Discount)
- [ZHC] Advanced Decoder x20 (+5) (22% Discount)
[CP] Counter Exchange Renewal Celebration Special Price Promotion (10/1 - 10/29)To celebrate the Counter Exchange renewal, we've packed it full of CP and enhancement/modification materials. Choose your Elite or Basic package in the store now and prepare for battle!
- Items for Sale
- CP Boost Elite Package (75% Discount)
- CP Boost Basic Package (75% Discount)
- CP Boost Elite Package (75% Discount)
- CP Boost Elite Package Contents (contains all of the following):
- Dehancement Material Box x5
- Dehancement Material Parts Box x5
- Dehancement Material Parts Rate Box x5
- 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x30
- 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x30
- 200 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x30
- Normal Modification Material x30
- Premium CP x150
- Dehancement Material Box x5
- CP Boost Basic Package Contents (contains all of the following):
- Dehancement Material Parts Box x1
- Dehancement Material Parts Rate Box x1
- 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x5
- 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x5
- 200 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x5
- Normal Modification Material x5
- Premium CP x50
- Dehancement Material Parts Box x1
- Notice
- Unused CP Boost Elite Package, and CP Boost Basic Packages will automatically be opened, and the contents will be given during the maintenance period when the promotion ends.
- All unused Premium CP will be removed during maintenance when the promotion ends.
- Removed Premium CP will be replaced with 1 mileage each.
- Unused CP Boost Elite Package, and CP Boost Basic Packages will automatically be opened, and the contents will be given during the maintenance period when the promotion ends.
[Moonglow] Moonglow Weapon Paint Direct Purchase Available (10/1 - 10/29)Like moonlight shining in the night sky, make your own weapon stand out on the battlefield.
- Moonglow Weapon Paint Eligible Weapons
- Sylphid
- Whip Sword
- Death Eater
- [ZHC] Dual Infinity Final
- Dual Infinity Final
- Once the promotion ends, the new weapon paints will be permanently available from the Weapon Paint Decoder after 10/29 maintenance.
- Sylphid
[Moonglow] Moonglow Weapon Paint + Epic Decoder Package Promotion (10/1 - 10/29)The following items will be available in the shop during the promotional period: meet the 20 Epic Decoders and Moonglow Weapon Paint Package at 20% discounted price.
- Items for Sale
- Epic Decoder x20 + Moonglow Weapon Paint (20% Discount)
- Notice
- Can only be purchased once per account.
- All unused Epic Decoders will be replaced with 100 mileage each and removed during maintenance on 11/12.
- Can only be purchased once per account.
Weapon Paint Decoder Guaranteed Giveaway (10/1 - Permanent)The Weapon Paint Decoder Guaranteed Giveaway conditions and rewards will be changed as follows:
- Conditions/Rewards
- Each time you reach 60 Guaranteed Points
- Weapon Paint Collection Box
- Each time you reach 60 Guaranteed Points
- Weapon Paint Collection Box Contents (Choose 1)
- Venom Viper Weapon Paint
- Gold Tiger Weapon Paint
- Silver Tiger Weapon Paint
- Semitransparent Weapon Paint
- Mnemonic Weapon Paint
- Leather Weapon Paint
- Red Baron Weapon Paint
- 2020 CN Weapon Paint
- 2020 KR Weapon Paint
- 2020 TW Weapon Paint
- 2020 NA Weapon Paint
- Weapon Paint - Red
- Weapon Paint - Orange
- Weapon Paint - Yellow
- Weapon Paint - Green
- Weapon Paint - Blue
- Weapon Paint - Purple
- Old-Time BALROG-XI Weapon Paint
- Old-Time CROW-11 Weapon Paint
- Old-Time JANUS-11 Weapon Paint
- Old-Time THANATOS-11 Weapon Paint
- Old-Time TURBULENT-11 Weapon Paint
- Old-Time SKULL-11 Weapon Paint
- Weapon Paint - Red Lightning
- Weapon Paint - Blue Lightning
- Weapon Paint - Erica
- Weapon Paint - Hawk
- Galaxy Paint Blueprint
- Weapon Paint - Ji Yoon Choi
- Weapon Paint - Blood
- Weapon Paint - Poison
- Weapon Paint - Aqua
- Weapon Paint - Leaf Green
- Weapon Paint - Violet
- Weapon Paint - Planet
- Weapon Paint - Lace
- Weapon Paint - Honey
- Weapon Paint - Snake
- Weapon Paint - Plastic Model
- KR Weapon Paint Design
- CN Weapon Paint Design
- TW Weapon Paint Design
- JP Weapon Paint Design
- NA Weapon Paint Design
- ID Weapon Paint Design
- Pink Chilseok Weapon Paint
- Moonlit Night Weapon Paint
- Venom Viper Weapon Paint
- Notice
- You'll get 1 Guaranteed Point each time you use 1 Weapon Paint Decoder.
- You can select and obtain 1 Weapon Paint item per Weapon Paint Collection Box.
- The Weapon Paint Selection Boxes you have before the 10/1 update will be converted into Weapon Paint Collection Boxes at a 1 to 1 rate.
- You'll get 1 Guaranteed Point each time you use 1 Weapon Paint Decoder.
Adjustments to the [ZHC] Advanced Decoder Contents (10/1 - Permanent)
- Changed Items (Added to Groups 1, 2, and 3)
- [ZHC] Eruptor
- [ZHC] Slasher
- [ZHC] M950
- [ZHC] THANATOS-5
- [ZHC] THANATOS-7
- [ZHC] THANATOS-9
- [ZHC] THANATOS-11
- [ZHC] Eruptor
Adjustments to the Decoder Transcendence Group (10/1 - Permanent)
- Changes
- Cyclops: Newly added to Transcendence Group 1
- Spell Lance Scarlet Rose: Moved from Transcendence Group 1 → Group 2
- M3 Black Dragon: Removed from Transcendence Group 2
- M3 Black Dragon: Newly added to Event Group 11
- Cyclops: Newly added to Transcendence Group 1
Adjustments to Weapon Paint Decoder Group (10/1 - Permanent)
- Grade / Drop Rates
- Weapon Paint Group 1: 50.0000%
- Weapon Paint Group 2: 50.0000%
- Weapon Paint Group 1: 50.0000%
Weapon Paint Decoder Regular Item Updates (10/1 - Permanent)
- Weapon Paint Decoder Drop Rate
- Venom Viper Weapon Paint: 2.1739%
- Venom Viper Weapon Paint Eligible Weapons: [ZHC] Ripper, Ripper
- Venom Viper Weapon Paint: 2.1739%
Unique Decoder Regular Item Updates (10/1 - Permanent)
- Unique Premium Decoder Drop Rate
- Murasame II: 1.0000%
- Murasame I: 2.5000%
- Murasame II: 1.0000%
- Unique Decoder Drop Rate
- Murasame II: 0.2000%
- Murasame I: 0.5000%
- Murasame II: 0.2000%
Other Information
- 1. Fixed an issue where Arms Restriction features specific to map types (VIP, Demolition, Hostage) in Original Mode were applied in non-Original modes.
- 2. [Inventory - Set Weapons] Increased configurable set quantity. (Previous: 12 sets > Changed: 3 groups, each with 12 sets per category for a total of 36 configurable sets)
- 3. [Inventory - Set Weapons] Added name-editing functionality for each set.
- 4. [In-game - Weapon/Equipment Selection Window - Edit Weapon Set] - Added category set change option.
- 5. Increased maximum number of favorite weapons. (Previous: Maximum 8 > Changed: Can now set 24 sets total, with 8 items each in 3 group categories)
- 6. Fixed an issue where the Arms Restriction setting was incorrectly displayed in the main menu when changing modes.
- 7. Fixed an issue where some Medals would display the laces incorrectly.
- 8. Fixed an issue with dying immediately after the boss spawns in Zombie Scenario mode.
- 9. Fixed an issue with weapons' death-prevention features not working after moving maps in Zombie Scenario mode.
- 10. Fixed an issue where some weapons' flame effects would sometimes not appear.
- 11. Fixed an issue where ending a session of Studio Deathmatch (AI) would incorrectly trigger a falling animation.
- 12. Updated Special Agent Criss's exclusive kill mark image.
- 13. Fixed an issue where the Class Exploration level was abnormally displayed when the number of classes with Exploration history exceeded a certain threshold.
- 14. Fixed an issue where the setting to use the Change Shot in Zombie Hero Classic Mode would automatically change when switching maps.
- 15. Fixed an issue where the mode filter function did not work properly in the Studio Browser.
- 16. Fixed an issue with the overlong Failnaught trajectory.
- 17. Fixed an issue where detailed description of some weapons and items would display incorrectly.
- 18. Fixed an issue where bot settings would automatically toggle on/off when switching between a regular map and a studio map in the same mode.
- 19. Updated the Murasame VI Unsheathe animation to look more natural.
- 20. Fixed an issue where leftover parts could not be combined after combining parts in bulk.
- 21. Adjusted Dual Beretta Magma's Zombie Z Unlock Level to 26.
- 22. Fixed an issue where weapon information (paint, enhancement, etc.) was abnormally displayed in the Opponent Who Killed You window.
- 23. Removed the level restriction settings for Red Beret Condottiere and Korean 707 Commando.
- 24. Fixed an issue where switching to another melee weapon while using the Murasame (excluding I) caused the switched melee weapon to be unusable.
- 25. Fixed an issue where the Unsheathe attack of Murasame (IV, V, VI) did not create the Curtain of Swords properly.
