Previously, the effect granted Population based on the number of Coins earned when “Baby” or “Child” pieces were cleared. However, since the target pieces were very limited—and in the Temperate biome the effect was only truly viable when combined with “Happy Cheese”—the building ended up being quite difficult to use.

To address this, we adjusted the effect so that it can better support a wider variety of playstyles.

While Neon Village encourages strategies where players destroy pieces to compress their decks and aim for high efficiency, we know that many players also prefer keeping a larger number of pieces in play. To make sure that this playstyle can also be a viable and enjoyable option, we introduced the current effect change.

We will continue fine-tuning the balance to support diverse ways of playing in the future.