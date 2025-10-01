Hey all, as mentioned in the recent news post, the Q3 update will be a bit smaller today. Along with skills/proficiencies, there are a small number fixes and additions.
Skills
Skills are now finally in the game, showing up as a tab in the new "Status" window that combines skills with the existing injuries list as tabs.
The skills will show what they affect in a tooltip when hovered over. They increase every time the related action is performed, making your character slightly better at it the more it's done.
This is an initial list of skills, with plans for more to be added in the future. The current set of skills may require some balancing, so please feel free to provide feedback around them and which skills you'd like to see. And also, I know there one of the most requested new structures is a an indoor fireplace for the new advanced building system, rest assured that this will come soon!
Hope you enjoy!
Additions
Skills - a list of actions that your character can become proficient in with more practice
Added the Outer Corner Lumber Rafters building piece to allow for more roof configurations
Balance
Reduced default fire ignite chance for sticks and flint to better integrate new Firetending skill
Fixes
Fixed "click-to-move" control type not working at all within caves, as well as greatly improving behavior on multi-level buildings
Fixed injuries not being prevented when fully blocking an attack from a hostile creature with a shield
Fixed game breaking when leaving a co-op game and then attempting to load a singleplayer save without restarting the game
Changed files in this update