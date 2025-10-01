 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20198167 Edited 1 October 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey all, as mentioned in the recent news post, the Q3 update will be a bit smaller today. Along with skills/proficiencies, there are a small number fixes and additions.

Skills

Skills are now finally in the game, showing up as a tab in the new "Status" window that combines skills with the existing injuries list as tabs.

The skills will show what they affect in a tooltip when hovered over. They increase every time the related action is performed, making your character slightly better at it the more it's done.

This is an initial list of skills, with plans for more to be added in the future. The current set of skills may require some balancing, so please feel free to provide feedback around them and which skills you'd like to see. And also, I know there one of the most requested new structures is a an indoor fireplace for the new advanced building system, rest assured that this will come soon!

Hope you enjoy!

Additions

  • Skills - a list of actions that your character can become proficient in with more practice

  • Added the Outer Corner Lumber Rafters building piece to allow for more roof configurations

Balance

  • Reduced default fire ignite chance for sticks and flint to better integrate new Firetending skill

Fixes

  • Fixed "click-to-move" control type not working at all within caves, as well as greatly improving behavior on multi-level buildings

  • Fixed injuries not being prevented when fully blocking an attack from a hostile creature with a shield

  • Fixed game breaking when leaving a co-op game and then attempting to load a singleplayer save without restarting the game

Changed files in this update

macOS Mac Depot Depot 1564601
  • Loading history…
Windows Windows Depot Depot 1564602
  • Loading history…
Linux Linux Depot Depot 1564603
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link