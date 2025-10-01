Hey all, as mentioned in the recent news post, the Q3 update will be a bit smaller today. Along with skills/proficiencies, there are a small number fixes and additions.

Skills

Skills are now finally in the game, showing up as a tab in the new "Status" window that combines skills with the existing injuries list as tabs.

The skills will show what they affect in a tooltip when hovered over. They increase every time the related action is performed, making your character slightly better at it the more it's done.

This is an initial list of skills, with plans for more to be added in the future. The current set of skills may require some balancing, so please feel free to provide feedback around them and which skills you'd like to see. And also, I know there one of the most requested new structures is a an indoor fireplace for the new advanced building system, rest assured that this will come soon!

Hope you enjoy!

Additions

Skills - a list of actions that your character can become proficient in with more practice

Added the Outer Corner Lumber Rafters building piece to allow for more roof configurations

Balance

Reduced default fire ignite chance for sticks and flint to better integrate new Firetending skill

Fixes