1 October 2025 Build 20198084 Edited 1 October 2025 – 01:32:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Finally figured a reason for the occasional player join freezes and it had to do with smoke grenades physics simulations. That is fixed now! Also:

  1. Player join freeze fix, for real this time
  2. Banana's not affecting players inconsistency fixed
  3. CS gas syncing on player join fixed

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Intruder Content Depot 518151
  • Loading history…
Windows Intruder Win Depot 518153
  • Loading history…
