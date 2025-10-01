 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20198065 Edited 1 October 2025 – 00:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Solved an issue that caused the state of some objects not to be saved correctly if the game was returned to the Main Menu and continued from there.

Thank you all for your continuous feedback and support
Lapsus Games

