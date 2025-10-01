Enemies look different



A cinematic from the original Pumpkin Harvest game, something that was written in 2021 but never fully implemented.



Win conditions for the Halloween Mode have been adjusted



You can save the individual Pumpkin Kids (Pump-kin? Pump-kids?)



Pumpkids follow the player around in-game when saved



Rewards for beating the Halloween Mode are improved (Coming October 10th)



Fixed camera shake jitter



Improved optimization of the lighting system (pretty much doubles the speed of the game!)



Added a Discord button to the main menu



Game now starts in fullscreen mode by default



Added the long requested pause button (game no longer closes with ESCAPE key)



Pumpkin Harvest was a project I began in 2021, and I aimed to release it for that upcoming October.Development didn't go as expected, and the gameplay was turning out to be a lot slower than expected. Originally, I wanted a fast-paced shooter where the game went from a cutesy kids-cheering "Pumpkin Harvest" to a horrific "Man Harvest". There was a story, and plenty of dialogue and jokes that I wanted to share.Unfortunately, I shelved Pumpkin Harvest as a standalone game, and used the assets to throw a "Halloween Mode" into RKR - Rush Kill Repeat.That asset flip in RKR wasn't the pumpkin harvest game I imagined, and that missing feeling haunted me for years.Tonight, September 30th 2025, I'm raising the real Pumpkin Harvest back from the dead, to the best of my ability. The RKR game loop very closely resembles how I imagined the original final sequence of Pumpkin Harvest back in the day.