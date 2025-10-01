 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20197981 Edited 1 October 2025 – 01:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added one new Artifact
Added more words usable in Rankings
Changed so that if you lose the Artifact obtained from completing the Collection, it will always appear in the Shop
Fixed an issue where “AG Enhancement” was displayed twice in the Rune management filter

Changed files in this update

Depot 3566731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link