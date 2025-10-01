 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20197955
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Shadow Terrain loaded from old saves no longer has the new higher coastline.
  • Note: If you experienced your Shadow Plane factory losing structures, loading your original save will bring them all back. If you no longer have that save, the terrain will be as you remember but new save files will not have the Structures that never got placed because of chasms.

  • Fix for Crafting corner getting stuck in some cases (might also fix Mana bar stuck issues for some specific states)
  • Fixed an edge case where Portals loading out of order would not properly load their open/keystone state.
  • Slabs placed over streamways should now successfully return the overflow contents to your inventory.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3320981
