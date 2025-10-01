- Shadow Terrain loaded from old saves no longer has the new higher coastline.
- Note: If you experienced your Shadow Plane factory losing structures, loading your original save will bring them all back. If you no longer have that save, the terrain will be as you remember but new save files will not have the Structures that never got placed because of chasms.
- Fix for Crafting corner getting stuck in some cases (might also fix Mana bar stuck issues for some specific states)
- Fixed an edge case where Portals loading out of order would not properly load their open/keystone state.
- Slabs placed over streamways should now successfully return the overflow contents to your inventory.
Hotfix - v0.2.475
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3320981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update