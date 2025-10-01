But more importantly adds completely reworked Retro effects (Including a brand new optional Retro Dither), a ton of bug fixes and tweaks, and some long needed optimization to The Cogwell Matrix void. And so much more!
The following changes have been made to Transliminal: Beyond The Backrooms v0.0.98577a:
Additions
- Round accent lights, street lights, & clear light bulbs now have lens flares
- Players may now look around and zoom the camera while sitting
- After sitting down a few times Victor will record over one of the tapes if there are no threats around
- More effects on subtitles
- Replaced protagonist shadow caster with better more solid model more representative of character
- Victor’s shadow animations now crouch and crawl.
- New RETRO DITHER effect and settings are available in the GRAPHICS menu.
- Black smoke walls push players into central arena on Mother’s final phase
- Seasonal Halloween Easter Egg may spawn between September 25th & November 1st
- Stamina now only drains while running if there is a threat nearby.
Tweaks & Fixes
- Fixed a few lines that could play over each other
- Renamed VIDEO NOISE EFFECT option to INSANITY VHS NOISE to make the setting more obvious
- Changed misspelled word on Stat screen, “CALLS RECIEVED” to “PHONES ANSWERED”
- ASync Threshold Objective is marked as completed after completing and starting New Game +
- Mother Endings mark Widow Objective as completed after starting a New Game +
- Reworked Insanity VHS noise. It no longer has any Horizontal shake which was uncomfortable for some players.
- New Game + is now available on the Title screen if not selected during credits
- Insanity VHS Noise may now be disabled and enabled without restarting
- Fixed furniture that was spawning inside walls in certain level 0 world blocks
- Fixed lower level doors that wasn’t spawning as a child of its world block
- Compass stopped notification only pops up if in Pipes and Electrics if you currently have the phase gun have not installed any into the gateway
- Animated Baby Dolls now scream when they hit you
- Fixed filing cabinet drawer sound setup that would instantiate sounds when filing cabinets were destroyed or disabled
- Reduced chances of Smilers in Level 2 even more
- All Equipment is unequipped when sitting down
- Added delay to when players can get up from a bed
- Changed Raw Image Fade Script to use unscaledDeltaTime for more reliable fade speeds across all systems
- Exit doors now open when the character object touches them
- Music in The Pools originates from mounted PASpeakers and only spawn on Exit and Puzzle world blocks
- Fixed Liquid Pain not spawning on 4 Pool Floors in The Pools when Sanity is low.
- Puzzle unfinished vocal now plays when looking at Mother’s Castle window fill wall
- Weather will now change after a random time in offices
- Lowered intensity of reflection map in Deep Pools Arches world blocks
- Phones cannot be answered or hung up when the menu is open.
- Gross vocal reaction to Piles of Offal
- Coins will not spawn in drawers if players have 25 or more
- New Game + is now only available on non-detrimental endings
- ASync Threshold ending Stats now show 7 calls answered instead of 0
- Removed ceiling edge wall from The Offices Center entrance block that was cutting into the stairwell exit doors.
- Core spheres no longer cast shadows
- Painted cloud walls now move
- Exits and Puzzle world blocks may spawn in addition to Deep Pools transitions at Pools 1st Level edges
- Fixed issue where dying from eating too many Backshrooms while crazy would immediately restart and initiate drop camera sequence after restarting.
- Fixed issue where Level 0 map would disable when near the level’s edge due to incorrect range setting in Cogwell Matrix Void activation script. Causing Players to enter the falling transition for seemingly no reason.
- Facelings now only have one interaction trigger that makes them turn in the direction of the Player based on their position.
- Lowered Character shadow to better rest on the ground.
- Changed Character Shadow animation to play crawling animation when crouching and strafing.
- Dither preference is now applied to Falling Transition scene
- Changed tone of LOD walls to make pop in less apparent
- Fixed issue where Offices exterior weather environment did not disable with new weather
- Fixed some push doors that wouldn’t open when player pushed against them
- Fixed issue where some alternate phone calls would not start before the call ended
- Fixed Playgrounds corner cloudwall exit trigger that wasn’t properly linked in exit script.
- Fixed Corner playground cloud walls not updating textures with weather changes
- Some lockers will now already be open
- Lowered volume of concrete walk steps
- Raised volume of concrete run Steps
Optimization Efforts
- Completely remade all Video Noise, CRT & VHS effects and consolidated them into a single shader. Reducing UI Overlays and draw calls.
- Removed legacy plugins and code that are no longer used
- Created custom shader for transparent dirt decals that calculates depth
- Removed redundant random generation code to some Level 0 world blocks
- Removed fully procedural rectangular tile ceiling from office level that was causing framerate to tank. Now The Offices only have weighted square tile ceiling variations.
- Fixed Cogwell Matrix/Void Elevator exit spawning 2 sets of overlapping walls
- Completely remade more optimized Cogwell Matrix Concrete Pillars and room models
- Removed overlapping duplicate world blocks in Dark Pools
I am currently working on the next huge level; The Endless City.
If you'd like to be the first to play prototype versions of the new levels before you can get them on Steam;
Then I recommend joining the Spatial Quotient Patreon.
Where you can become an Alpha Tester, or just support the project.
Thanks to everyone who has played.
You have made Transliminal possible!
Lots more to come.
See you in the void.
_-=[ ComAdore ]=-_
