1 October 2025 Build 20197891 Edited 1 October 2025 – 01:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Zoom in levels based on their size so there's less negative screen space
  • Update gap edges to be chonky rather than stalactites/vines
  • Couple more bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3815021
macOS 64-bit Depot 3815022
