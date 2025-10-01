- fixed achievements not properly being achieved at the end of each stage
- removed difficulty selection (for now)
- It's hard to balance three separate version of the game. I do see some benefit of having a mode that allows infinite continues which disables achievements. However, I believe that finding a point of balance where it's a solid level of difficult is more important
- deaths now impact the score at the end of the level
- minor adjustments to energy usage rates and energy regeneration
Achievement Fixes and Rebalancing
