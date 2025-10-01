 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20197833
Update notes via Steam Community
  • fixed achievements not properly being achieved at the end of each stage
  • removed difficulty selection (for now)
    • It's hard to balance three separate version of the game. I do see some benefit of having a mode that allows infinite continues which disables achievements. However, I believe that finding a point of balance where it's a solid level of difficult is more important
  • deaths now impact the score at the end of the level
  • minor adjustments to energy usage rates and energy regeneration

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3903131
