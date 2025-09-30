 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20197799
-Added save export/import feature
-Server rebalance
-Added Token Mining
-Requests that are not available are now hidden
-Increased node limit to 200
-Fixed resource duping cause by copy/paste and schematics
-Fixed resource duping from connection loops
-Fixed storage exceeding its capacity
-Fixed a crash when closing a node currently being connected
-Fixed language selection

