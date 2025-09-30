 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20197796 Edited 1 October 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • During attacks that expand hurtbox, only expand the hurtboxes forwards
    [previously, hurtboxes were expanded backwards equally as an easy implementation]
  • No chip damage taken during any Gem Cosmo
  • No chip damage taken during a Pushblock
    [note: blocking an attack during a Pushblock puts you back in normal blocking state, so maximum damage reduction would be 50% because it's every other hit]
  • Pushblock to have stronger pushback
  • Add playback for Arisette PTVD (aka just-frame uppercut+Medium)
  • On Saloon stage, add a frog behind the counter
  • Add Gem actions in "Common Actions"
  • Add note for Spiros on EX Hop can be done during round starts for no meter
  • Adjust the order of Stage Select

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2212401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link