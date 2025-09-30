- During attacks that expand hurtbox, only expand the hurtboxes forwards
[previously, hurtboxes were expanded backwards equally as an easy implementation]
- No chip damage taken during any Gem Cosmo
- No chip damage taken during a Pushblock
[note: blocking an attack during a Pushblock puts you back in normal blocking state, so maximum damage reduction would be 50% because it's every other hit]
- Pushblock to have stronger pushback
- Add playback for Arisette PTVD (aka just-frame uppercut+Medium)
- On Saloon stage, add a frog behind the counter
- Add Gem actions in "Common Actions"
- Add note for Spiros on EX Hop can be done during round starts for no meter
- Adjust the order of Stage Select
September 30, 2025
