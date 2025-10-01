Archtower v0.6.9.0 build is ready!

Free Demo updated as well.

v0.6.9.0 Patchnotes:

-Only for Alpha-

Finished the end of the Act 4 quest chain, after investigating the "Murky Case"

New second skill quests for the "Psychic" class

New power crystal helper “Energizing Crystal” (for characters with Energy), sold from Rare Merchant

The new power crystal "Whispers: Migraine", drops from the miniboss "Whispering Siren"

Reputation with Act 4 factions can now be raised to "Friendliness" after passing Act 4 (by killing some Act 4 enemies)

-For Alpha and Demo-

For characters who have not reached the maximum available level, the game periodically reminds to eat

Discount on EP spending: base value reduced by 3%, clan bonus reduced from 0.8% per level to 0.5%, slightly reduced bonus from INT

Passive EP regeneration rate depends on the base amount of EP, not the total amount of EP

After completing some quests in the tower, some quest enemies can sometimes spawn again

-Only for Alpha-

Added a hint where the quest “Data Loss” takes place in the dialog and quest logs

Reputation in combat, removed the +20% limit on reputation bonus in combat, now cleanliness and politeness bonuses are fully stackable

Reputation for quests, cleanliness now applies to quests as well, but there is now a limit of +10% on reputation bonus for quests

Achievement images for companion achievements have been redesigned

You can now get two rosters with tower upgrades, “Beginners” and “Experienced”

Tavern, the slot limit is increased for passing Acts; when selecting characters you can see all tavern slots

A second tab can be opened for Tavern, which will double the Tavern slot limit from 24 to 48 slots

Reduced the increase in the cost of slots in the tavern

By default, Pet Power no longer affects Crystal helpers (like Barrel Crusher), but with the new talent it does

Crystals helpers are divided into types (Attack, Defense, Support), you can have 1 crystal of each type at a time, and with the new talent 2 crystals at a time

The Clan Mark is visually present on the level in the form of a Clan Banner on the shaft

Bonus for the 50th level of the clan, instead of the old bonus, now on battles with bosses with the clan mark you can survive for gold at the beginning of the level without losing items and with full health