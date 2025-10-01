Archtower v0.6.9.0 build is ready!
Free Demo updated as well.
v0.6.9.0 Patchnotes:
WHAT'S NEW
-Only for Alpha-
Reputation with Act 4 factions can now be raised to "Friendliness" after passing Act 4 (by killing some Act 4 enemies)
The new power crystal "Whispers: Migraine", drops from the miniboss "Whispering Siren"
New power crystal helper “Energizing Crystal” (for characters with Energy), sold from Rare Merchant
New power crystal helper “Support Crystal”, sold from Crystal Master
New tavern achievement
New second skill quests for the "Psychic" class
New quest locations
New music track
New talent “Useful Helpers” (Requires Level 10)
Finished the end of the Act 4 quest chain, after investigating the "Murky Case"
CHANGES
-For Alpha and Demo-
Some font tweaks
After completing some quests in the tower, some quest enemies can sometimes spawn again
Passive EP regeneration rate depends on the base amount of EP, not the total amount of EP
Discount on EP spending: base value reduced by 3%, clan bonus reduced from 0.8% per level to 0.5%, slightly reduced bonus from INT
For characters who have not reached the maximum available level, the game periodically reminds to eat
Other minor changes
-Only for Alpha-
Added a hint where the quest “Data Loss” takes place in the dialog and quest logs
Reputation in combat, removed the +20% limit on reputation bonus in combat, now cleanliness and politeness bonuses are fully stackable
Reputation for quests, cleanliness now applies to quests as well, but there is now a limit of +10% on reputation bonus for quests
Achievement images for companion achievements have been redesigned
You can now get two rosters with tower upgrades, “Beginners” and “Experienced”
Tavern, the slot limit is increased for passing Acts; when selecting characters you can see all tavern slots
A second tab can be opened for Tavern, which will double the Tavern slot limit from 24 to 48 slots
Reduced the increase in the cost of slots in the tavern
By default, Pet Power no longer affects Crystal helpers (like Barrel Crusher), but with the new talent it does
Crystals helpers are divided into types (Attack, Defense, Support), you can have 1 crystal of each type at a time, and with the new talent 2 crystals at a time
The Clan Mark is visually present on the level in the form of a Clan Banner on the shaft
Bonus for the 50th level of the clan, instead of the old bonus, now on battles with bosses with the clan mark you can survive for gold at the beginning of the level without losing items and with full health
Other minor changes
FIXES
-For Alpha and Demo-
To avoid unnecessary getting stuck during pathfinding, mobs can climb on cabinets and weapon racks (this may change in the future)
Fixed a bug where a large map might not be drawn as a whole
Other minor fixes
-Only for Alpha-
Fixed incorrect aiming of some mental skills
Fixed a bug where immediately after selecting a subclass, the time to cast them was indicated as 0 sec
Some skills were incorrectly removing venom effects (inflicting instant damage)
Fixed a bug where the quest location for the “Gunner” class could be accessed by other classes
Fixed a crash when comparing store items with similar quest equipment worn
Fixed a bug where Act 4 minibosses could break a player's blocking until the next location change
Fixed a bug where a body could not disappear from the location when a doctor had already examined it in the “Murky Case” quest
Other minor fixes
