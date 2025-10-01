 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk DOOM Eternal FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20197719 Edited 1 October 2025 – 02:19:47 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Hotfix 1.0.1 is now live!


The following fixes apply to the PC version of the game.

  • Resolved an issue where certain monitors displayed the game at an incorrect resolution.

  • Fixed a bug that could cause player movement to break after interacting with a junction box.

  • Addressed an issue preventing Deluxe Content and Pre-Order skins from being unlocked.

Lastly, if you’re experiencing any issues or have feedback, please check out our FAQ first. If you still can’t find a solution, feel free to reach out to us at support@survios.com, and we’ll assist you directly.

Thank you for your continued support and patience!
Survios

Changed files in this update

Depot 3655391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link