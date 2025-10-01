Hi everyone,



Hotfix 1.0.1 is now live!



The following fixes apply to the PC version of the game.

Resolved an issue where certain monitors displayed the game at an incorrect resolution.

Fixed a bug that could cause player movement to break after interacting with a junction box.

Addressed an issue preventing Deluxe Content and Pre-Order skins from being unlocked.



Lastly, if you’re experiencing any issues or have feedback, please check out our FAQ first. If you still can’t find a solution, feel free to reach out to us at support@survios.com, and we’ll assist you directly.

Thank you for your continued support and patience!

Survios