 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20197622 Edited 1 October 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed a bug that allowed you to goon search with no one. Leading to a combat with no one.
-Fixed UI issues with the network
-Fixed a bug that caused the battle mode to soft lock at the end
-Fixed a bug that caused a text error after battle mode. The text would just say text
-Fixed a bug that caused RLD drink button to not give you health if the day advanced
-Fixed a visual error that caused customers to walk behind your enforcer in the trap

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1662861
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link