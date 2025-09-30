-Fixed a bug that allowed you to goon search with no one. Leading to a combat with no one.

-Fixed UI issues with the network

-Fixed a bug that caused the battle mode to soft lock at the end

-Fixed a bug that caused a text error after battle mode. The text would just say text

-Fixed a bug that caused RLD drink button to not give you health if the day advanced

-Fixed a visual error that caused customers to walk behind your enforcer in the trap