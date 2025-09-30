 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20197570 Edited 1 October 2025 – 00:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hyper Move Assist Component

  • Component to help manage movement states and settings.
  • For now, it's used for CoyoteTime and SlideChainTime (extended grace periods for activating jump/slide after walking off an edge or landing).
  • Eventually, it will drive additional movement verbs and settings.
  • Look for mantle rework, slide improvements and new abilities in the near future.



Sprint

Y'ALL WIN, GAME HAS SPRINT NOW!

  • No other movement settings have changed, so it's pretty likely with these two changes that mobility is out of control again. Abuse this please! Adjustments will be made accordingly
  • Sprint uses stamina while active, and is bound to the shift button (dash has moved to LeftCTRL)
  • Doubles speed while active, works with existing movement buffs.



ADS

THAT'S RIGHT, DEV HAS CAVED AGAIN

  • Wanted to keep Right mouse free for abilities, but it's been feeling more and more like this is necessary
  • This could change in the future/across weapons
  • Max walk speed is halved while active


Misc
  • Added Stamina resource (only used by sprint currently)
  • Dash rebound to LeftCTRL
  • Lowered vertical recoil for rifle slightly (.6 -> .45)
  • Increased rifle cam shake slightly to compensate
  • Increased spread reduction while ads
  • Decreased spread reduction while crouching
  • Made hit sound more apparent



