- Component to help manage movement states and settings.
- For now, it's used for CoyoteTime and SlideChainTime (extended grace periods for activating jump/slide after walking off an edge or landing).
- Eventually, it will drive additional movement verbs and settings.
- Look for mantle rework, slide improvements and new abilities in the near future.
Sprint
Y'ALL WIN, GAME HAS SPRINT NOW!
- No other movement settings have changed, so it's pretty likely with these two changes that mobility is out of control again. Abuse this please! Adjustments will be made accordingly
- Sprint uses stamina while active, and is bound to the shift button (dash has moved to LeftCTRL)
- Doubles speed while active, works with existing movement buffs.
ADS
THAT'S RIGHT, DEV HAS CAVED AGAIN
- Wanted to keep Right mouse free for abilities, but it's been feeling more and more like this is necessary
- This could change in the future/across weapons
- Max walk speed is halved while active
Misc
- Added Stamina resource (only used by sprint currently)
- Dash rebound to LeftCTRL
- Lowered vertical recoil for rifle slightly (.6 -> .45)
- Increased rifle cam shake slightly to compensate
- Increased spread reduction while ads
- Decreased spread reduction while crouching
- Made hit sound more apparent
