 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20197442 Edited 1 October 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Just To Let Everyone Know I HAVENT Given Up On The Game ;)

- Resolution Should Work On All Devices Now

- Virus Cannon Bounce Range Has Been Slightly Increased

Changed files in this update

English Depot 2996961
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link