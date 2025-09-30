 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20197338 Edited 30 September 2025 – 23:39:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

In this patch we have fixed two important issues with the sales model that went unnoticed for the longest of time but have a huge impact in specific situations, especially for small premium manufacturers. In addition to those, there are plenty of other nice fixes in here, have a look!

General Fixes

  • Changed ABS and TC unlock years to 1979 and 1985 respectively

  • Changed UI to now show unlocked but unavailable VVL options greyed out

  • Fixed multiple exhaust tips not connecting correctly

  • Fixed tooltips for geometry and bearing not updating with stage reference

  • Fixed wiggling in acceleration graph in 1st gear

  • Fixed toe effect not being included in tire service costs multiplier in UI

  • Fixed WES standards showing inconsistent color if they get better / worse

  • Fixed scenario ready screen not coping gracefully with connection dropping out

Campaign Fixes

  • Fixed issue with sales model were your dealership level would limit sales in an unintended way. This means much better sales for small companies with highly competitive cars.

  • Fixed competitor dealership levels being locked at 10, now depend on awareness. This makes competitors entering new regions ramp up as one would expect instead of instantly having full presence.

  • Polished up the HQ level and addon purchase UI

  • Fixed loan costs sometimes being displayed wrong

  • Fixed inconsistent display of emissions credit numbers

  • Fixed gear ratios tech unlock not showing the number of gears

  • Fixed factories shutting down for a month even with no actual changes to tooling

  • Fixed cash loan percentage to always go up to 100%

  • Fixed engines disappearing from hub UI after engineering is done

  • Fixed over-staffing costs being applied for in-design factory shift settings

We're very much closing in on the final stretch of the open beta now, only a few more polishing patches to go before it should be ready for everyone to enjoy.

Cheers!

