In this patch we have fixed two important issues with the sales model that went unnoticed for the longest of time but have a huge impact in specific situations, especially for small premium manufacturers. In addition to those, there are plenty of other nice fixes in here, have a look!

General Fixes

Changed ABS and TC unlock years to 1979 and 1985 respectively

Changed UI to now show unlocked but unavailable VVL options greyed out

Fixed multiple exhaust tips not connecting correctly

Fixed tooltips for geometry and bearing not updating with stage reference

Fixed wiggling in acceleration graph in 1st gear

Fixed toe effect not being included in tire service costs multiplier in UI

Fixed WES standards showing inconsistent color if they get better / worse

Fixed scenario ready screen not coping gracefully with connection dropping out

Campaign Fixes

Fixed issue with sales model were your dealership level would limit sales in an unintended way. This means much better sales for small companies with highly competitive cars.

Fixed competitor dealership levels being locked at 10, now depend on awareness. This makes competitors entering new regions ramp up as one would expect instead of instantly having full presence.

Polished up the HQ level and addon purchase UI

Fixed loan costs sometimes being displayed wrong

Fixed inconsistent display of emissions credit numbers

Fixed gear ratios tech unlock not showing the number of gears

Fixed factories shutting down for a month even with no actual changes to tooling

Fixed cash loan percentage to always go up to 100%

Fixed engines disappearing from hub UI after engineering is done

Fixed over-staffing costs being applied for in-design factory shift settings

We're very much closing in on the final stretch of the open beta now, only a few more polishing patches to go before it should be ready for everyone to enjoy.

