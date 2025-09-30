 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20197163 Edited 30 September 2025 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Resolution: Prevented cropping at 1280×800 (Steam Deck resolution and similar).
  • Localization (JP): Corrected Multilda description (math “product” term).
  • Device 9: Fixed “no-cost” exploit when sending items directly to discard.
  • Clarity: Added explanatory note to Itemizer, Pickmultix, Pickaddix, Addix, Pickuptierix descriptions that their effects do not trigger when item is sent from shop directly to discard.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2500461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link