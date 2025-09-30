- Resolution: Prevented cropping at 1280×800 (Steam Deck resolution and similar).
- Localization (JP): Corrected Multilda description (math “product” term).
- Device 9: Fixed “no-cost” exploit when sending items directly to discard.
- Clarity: Added explanatory note to Itemizer, Pickmultix, Pickaddix, Addix, Pickuptierix descriptions that their effects do not trigger when item is sent from shop directly to discard.
PATCH 1.1.3
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update