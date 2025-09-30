Greetings, divine architects!

The moment has arrived - the Eureka demo is now available to play!

After months of development and your invaluable feedback, I'm incredibly excited to finally put this early build in your hands. This is your chance to experience the core of what makes Eureka unique: the brutal choice of sacrificing your own people to wield divine power.

What's in the Demo

This demo showcases the core gameplay on a single procedurally generated island. You'll have 4 in-game days to build your settlement, manage your population, and fight back the encroaching corruption.

Demo specifics:

Accelerated gameplay with bonus starting resources

Ramped-up difficulty to showcase the full challenge

Core divine magic system with life-powered spells

Settlement building and resource management

Corruption and monster defense mechanics

Note: The full campaign (traveling between procedurally generated islands and collecting additional foci) and higher-tier building progression are not available in this demo. Experience the core mechanics on one island - the full game features endless procedurally generated worlds to explore.

New Features in V0.0500

The Spellbook Finally, a proper magical artifact worthy of a god! The spellbook shows:

Focus objectives marked on the map

All currently available spells and their costs

Your growing arsenal of divine powers

Combat System Overhaul

Health bars for monsters - Now you can see exactly how much damage you're dealing

Intelligent turrets - Defense structures now prioritize threats more strategically

Health system implemented - No more instant kills! Combat now features proper health mechanics for both settlers and monsters, creating more tactical defensive gameplay

Expanded Lore I've woven significantly more lore throughout the game. Discover the mysteries of the islands, the nature of the corruption, and the price of divine intervention.

Blood Magic Tutorial A new tutorial specifically focused on the life-powered magic system - helping new players understand that every miracle demands sacrifice.

A Personal Note

Hi, I'm Johannes, the solo developer behind Eureka. Thank you for taking the time to play this demo.

This is an early build and some features are still in development, but I hope you'll enjoy this glimpse into the strategic tension at the heart of Eureka. Your settlers pray for survival - you decide if their sacrifice is worth the power it grants.

Please, if you enjoy what you see, add Eureka to your wishlist. It makes a massive difference for a solo dev like me, and ensures you'll be notified when the full game launches.

Feedback is always welcome - whether here in the Steam forums, on Discord, or wherever you prefer to share your thoughts. Your insights have shaped this game from the beginning.

Call to Action

The demo is live right now. Experience the weight of divine power.

Every spell costs lives. Every expansion fuels corruption. Every choice matters.

Will you sacrifice your people to save them?

Play the demo. Wishlist Eureka. Share your feedback.

Thank you for being part of this journey.

- Johannes