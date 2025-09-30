I hope everyone has been enjoying the extra free usage!



Anyways, another round of QoL updates!

First, a bit more workshop integration on the main menu to encourage people to make their own campaigns to share- I might host a competition with Credit Rewards for campaigns, so stay tuned for that.

Lots of server errors feedback has been updated to be understandable and make it clear when things are awry.

You can now minimize windows to just their title bar and expand them again to keep a nice, organized screen!

And various others UI changes, bug fixes, etc.

Anyways, enjoy! If you have feedback you'd like to get seen, come join the Discord and share it!

Skaldsong 1.3.0:

=========

- Added the top 3 trending User-made campaigns of the week now show up in the main menu.

- Added the ability to minimize a window to just its title so you can more easily make space and organize your screen.

- Added setting an FPS limit in the display settings.

- Added characters now sortable by faction.

- Added 'Unassigned' option to character Location/Faction filters.

- Added seeing Friend lobbies, even if set to private, in the lobby selection.

- Adjusted error/denial notifications from the AI Server back to the client (Better tells you why your request failed and removes erronous notifications).

- Adjusted error notification from free usage for the day capping out to tell you when your free usage resets.

- Adjusted currency game setting text.

- Removed autosize button from window headers (You can still use the functionality by right clicking the resize handle of a window).

- Fixed not being able to click context menus from the chatbox when it's hovering over the input.