Hello dear players,



we continue to work tirelessly on improving Whisper Village. This update brings enhancements to both gameplay and visuals. 👇

🎥 Camera & Lighting

We’ve adjusted camera angles and lighting to create a more immersive atmosphere.

New visual touches have been added to intensify the horror experience.

🏚️ Level Rework

The section that the community criticized as too difficult has been redesigned from the ground up.

To provide a more balanced, smooth, and satisfying experience, level layout and progression have been overhauled.

🎙️ Dubbing

Dubbing work is still ongoing.

It’s not completed yet, but in future updates it will significantly enhance the game’s atmosphere.

🔧 Other Improvements

Minor optimizations and general gameplay adjustments have been made.

Your feedback means the world to us. 🙌

Let’s make Whisper Village even better together — keep sharing your thoughts with us!