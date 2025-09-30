Hello dear players,
we continue to work tirelessly on improving Whisper Village. This update brings enhancements to both gameplay and visuals. 👇
🎥 Camera & Lighting
We’ve adjusted camera angles and lighting to create a more immersive atmosphere.
New visual touches have been added to intensify the horror experience.
🏚️ Level Rework
The section that the community criticized as too difficult has been redesigned from the ground up.
To provide a more balanced, smooth, and satisfying experience, level layout and progression have been overhauled.
🎙️ Dubbing
Dubbing work is still ongoing.
It’s not completed yet, but in future updates it will significantly enhance the game’s atmosphere.
🔧 Other Improvements
Minor optimizations and general gameplay adjustments have been made.
Your feedback means the world to us. 🙌
Let’s make Whisper Village even better together — keep sharing your thoughts with us!
Changed files in this update