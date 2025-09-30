 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20197030 Edited 1 October 2025 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello dear players,


we continue to work tirelessly on improving Whisper Village. This update brings enhancements to both gameplay and visuals. 👇

🎥 Camera & Lighting

  • We’ve adjusted camera angles and lighting to create a more immersive atmosphere.

  • New visual touches have been added to intensify the horror experience.

🏚️ Level Rework

  • The section that the community criticized as too difficult has been redesigned from the ground up.

  • To provide a more balanced, smooth, and satisfying experience, level layout and progression have been overhauled.

🎙️ Dubbing

  • Dubbing work is still ongoing.

  • It’s not completed yet, but in future updates it will significantly enhance the game’s atmosphere.

🔧 Other Improvements

  • Minor optimizations and general gameplay adjustments have been made.

Your feedback means the world to us. 🙌
Let’s make Whisper Village even better together — keep sharing your thoughts with us!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3932981
  • Loading history…
