30 September 2025 Build 20197010 Edited 30 September 2025 – 22:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Another small fix:
* Autosave will now be cleared after defeating final boss
* Autosave will now be cleared after starting a new campaign, and show up as abandoned on the run summary
* Run summaries now correctly set the start date/version only on campaign start, instead of with every load of the autosave

More fixes and new content are in the works!

