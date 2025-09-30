Another small fix:
* Autosave will now be cleared after defeating final boss
* Autosave will now be cleared after starting a new campaign, and show up as abandoned on the run summary
* Run summaries now correctly set the start date/version only on campaign start, instead of with every load of the autosave
More fixes and new content are in the works!
v0.1.0c
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3084741
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3084742
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update