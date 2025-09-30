Playtest Patch Notes – v0.2.14
This update adds new features, balance changes, and UI improvements to make the playtest smoother and more fun.
Gameplay & Balance
- Jilong growth and aging adjusted.
- Battles and invader difficulty tuned.
- Skills cheaper and faster to use.
- Food balance updated for survival.
World & Immersion
- New Mating Call feature to expand your tribe.
- Fireplace and torch now affect scent and glow.
- Resource interactions improved, including bamboo and fruit bushes.
UI & Experience
- Clearer messages and better spacing.
- Larger text for easier readability.
- More consistent localization and icons.
Fixes & Stability
- Organ health, age display, and status bugs fixed.
- General polish and performance improvements.
