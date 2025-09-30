 Skip to content
30 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Playtest Patch Notes – v0.2.14

This update adds new features, balance changes, and UI improvements to make the playtest smoother and more fun.

Gameplay & Balance

  • Jilong growth and aging adjusted.
  • Battles and invader difficulty tuned.
  • Skills cheaper and faster to use.
  • Food balance updated for survival.

World & Immersion

  • New Mating Call feature to expand your tribe.
  • Fireplace and torch now affect scent and glow.
  • Resource interactions improved, including bamboo and fruit bushes.

UI & Experience

  • Clearer messages and better spacing.
  • Larger text for easier readability.
  • More consistent localization and icons.

Fixes & Stability

  • Organ health, age display, and status bugs fixed.
  • General polish and performance improvements.

Changed files in this update

