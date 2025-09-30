[] The incorrect mountain spawn has been permanently fixed. New players will now correctly spawn at the Hidden Village.

[] In addition to this fix, we've included several new, secret additions to the world. We won't spoil them here—go and discover them for yourselves!



Hello everyone,The wait is over! Patch v0.1.0 is now live and ready for download.Thank you for your incredible patience as we worked through the final build issues. We're excited to be back on track with regular updates, and this is just the beginning.With this patch live, our full attention now shifts to our next major project: the complete Combat System Overhaul. Stay tuned for future updates on our progress.Thank you again for all your support.- The Shinobi Unleashed Team