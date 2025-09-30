You may have noticed that we haven't updated our test version for a while. That's because we've been working hard on the game, incorporating the initial feedback we received, and going beyond bug fixes to deliver real improvements.
Here are some highlights of what’s new:
- A complete visual overhaul
- Redesigned gameplay loop
- 30 Decklings to discover
- 40+ skill cards to collect and use
We'd love to hear your thoughts! Please take a moment to share your feedback using the form below. We're building this game together with the community, and your input will continue to guide our path forward.
Cheers,
Dev Team
