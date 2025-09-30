 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20196858 Edited 30 September 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Players!

You may have noticed that we haven't updated our test version for a while. That's because we've been working hard on the game, incorporating the initial feedback we received, and going beyond bug fixes to deliver real improvements.

Here are some highlights of what’s new:
  • A complete visual overhaul
  • Redesigned gameplay loop
  • 30 Decklings to discover
  • 40+ skill cards to collect and use

We'd love to hear your thoughts! Please take a moment to share your feedback using the form below. We're building this game together with the community, and your input will continue to guide our path forward.

Please take a moment to provide us with your feedback using the form below. We are building this game with the community, and we plan to continue this path.

Feedback Form

Cheers,
Dev Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 3827751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link