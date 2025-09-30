A complete visual overhaul



Redesigned gameplay loop



30 Decklings to discover



40+ skill cards to collect and use



Hello Players!You may have noticed that we haven't updated our test version for a while. That's because we've been working hard on the game, incorporating the initial feedback we received, and going beyond bug fixes to deliver real improvements.Here are some highlights of what’s new:We'd love to hear your thoughts! Please take a moment to share your feedback using the form below. We're building this game together with the community, and your input will continue to guide our path forward.Please take a moment to provide us with your feedback using the form below. We are building this game with the community, and we plan to continue this path.Cheers,Dev Team