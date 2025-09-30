I've added five new free bonus scenes for those who completed the true ending, including more backstory and explorations of Phoebe and Onyx and over five new CGs! You can access them in the 'Extras' section of the menus! The game is also on sale for 20% during the Steam Autumn Sale, so there's your chance to buy it! Thank you for reading and enjoy the CG previews!
Version 1.2 - New Bonus Scenes!
