1 October 2025 Build 20196820 Edited 1 October 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • Added more production animations in FPP (first-person) mode.

Improvements

  • Improvements and cleanup in Creative Mode.
  • Minor UI fixes.


Fixed

  • Resolved issues related to festival mechanics. Note: loading a save from the previous version with an active festival will reset that festival.
  • Fixed an issue where removing a road caused the city walls’ house capacity bonus to be lost.
  • Fixed a warehouse bug that stopped goods delivery.
  • “Building of Blessing” — fixed upgrade behavior.
  • Fixed issues in the gods relationship tree.


Stability

  • Addressed several crash causes (crash fixes).

