New
- Added more production animations in FPP (first-person) mode.
Improvements
- Improvements and cleanup in Creative Mode.
- Minor UI fixes.
Fixed
- Resolved issues related to festival mechanics. Note: loading a save from the previous version with an active festival will reset that festival.
- Fixed an issue where removing a road caused the city walls’ house capacity bonus to be lost.
- Fixed a warehouse bug that stopped goods delivery.
- “Building of Blessing” — fixed upgrade behavior.
- Fixed issues in the gods relationship tree.
Stability
- Addressed several crash causes (crash fixes).
Changed files in this update