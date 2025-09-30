The first update is now available, resolving the most critical issues.
Update v. 1.0.4
Fixed Marketplace deleting item upgrades if all copies were traded
Fixed memory leak present in exp/level/other text popups and in damage numbers
Fixed the Giant Cleaver effect, giving 3% instead of a 300% bonus on epic quality
Always zoom out the camera for the highest beaten boss, not the current one, after restarting the game
Clarified the description and added a tooltip to Divine Gems in the achievements tab
Show the time left until the required material changes in the skill tree
Thanks for your patience!
Changed files in this update