The first update is now available, resolving the most critical issues.

Fixed Marketplace deleting item upgrades if all copies were traded

Fixed memory leak present in exp/level/other text popups and in damage numbers

Fixed the Giant Cleaver effect, giving 3% instead of a 300% bonus on epic quality

Always zoom out the camera for the highest beaten boss, not the current one, after restarting the game

Clarified the description and added a tooltip to Divine Gems in the achievements tab