30 September 2025 Build 20196640 Edited 30 September 2025 – 23:19:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The first update is now available, resolving the most critical issues.

Update v. 1.0.4

  • Fixed Marketplace deleting item upgrades if all copies were traded

  • Fixed memory leak present in exp/level/other text popups and in damage numbers

  • Fixed the Giant Cleaver effect, giving 3% instead of a 300% bonus on epic quality

  • Always zoom out the camera for the highest beaten boss, not the current one, after restarting the game

  • Clarified the description and added a tooltip to Divine Gems in the achievements tab

  • Show the time left until the required material changes in the skill tree

Thanks for your patience!

