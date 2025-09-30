Just a small hotfix for 1.8.0, as playing Easy mode could potentially break the flow due to a wrong fallback event!
[*] Fixed bug with some fallback events potentially blocking the flow if called at the wrong time
Hotfix for 1.8.0i
