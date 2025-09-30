 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20196472 Edited 30 September 2025 – 22:06:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi NIMRODS!

In today's hotfix we're addressing a crash that occurred while using the Enchanted Bayonet augment.

Changelog

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Tethers from the Bifurcation augment were not affected by the Bullet Opacity slider.

  • Fixed a crash that occurred while using the Enchanted Bayonet augment.



Thank You! ❤️

We would like to thank each of one you for the amazing support. With each update we aim to make NIMRODS better and better. Without you, NIMRODS wouldn't be what it is today.

If you haven't already, come join our official Discord server:

Changed files in this update

