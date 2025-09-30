Hi NIMRODS!



In today's hotfix we're addressing a crash that occurred while using the Enchanted Bayonet augment.



Changelog

Fixes

Fixed an issue where Tethers from the Bifurcation augment were not affected by the Bullet Opacity slider.

Fixed a crash that occurred while using the Enchanted Bayonet augment.





