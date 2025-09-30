- Bandit Raid scaling adjusted
- Fixed trespassing Visitor (Visitors will no longer enter villager homes nor access storehouses)
- Fixed Knocked down villagers continuing to grow hungry
- Fixed unattenuated Combat sounds
- Fixed typo in save browser
- Fixed villager stats labeling
- Fixed Enemy visitors not despawning when reloading save
- Fixed issue with cooldown times not applying for random events
- Fixed rug clipping through floor on Stone
Hot Patch: 0.1.55386
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes included in 0.1.55386:
