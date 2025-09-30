 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20196392
Changes included in 0.1.55386:

  • Bandit Raid scaling adjusted
  • Fixed trespassing Visitor (Visitors will no longer enter villager homes nor access storehouses)
  • Fixed Knocked down villagers continuing to grow hungry
  • Fixed unattenuated Combat sounds
  • Fixed typo in save browser
  • Fixed villager stats labeling
  • Fixed Enemy visitors not despawning when reloading save
  • Fixed issue with cooldown times not applying for random events
  • Fixed rug clipping through floor on Stone

