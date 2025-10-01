Welcome everyone !

It’s finally time to dive into this small world of word guessing and making — and I couldn’t be happier to have you here! This is just the start of the journey, and I’m super excited to see what you think about the project and where your feedback can take it.

As you jump in today, you’ll have a couple of paths to explore:

Tasks & Rewards

A quick way to get started is by completing tasks that give you points and other goodies.

The Long Route (manual labour)

You can build up your collections through the random drop chance from your word submissions.

Automators

Don’t forget to check out automators — they’ll take some of the typing off your hands… and yes, they drop loot too every time they submit a word!

Over the coming weeks, I’ll be keeping a close eye on your community posts, fixing bugs, and improving gameplay for future updates. Your support means the world, and together we’ll shape the future of Word Maker.

See you in-game

The Dev